The Colorado Buffaloes closed out their regular season with a 47-28 victory over the UCF Knights on senior day at Folsom Field. Colorado’s run game dominated the afternoon and the defense came up with several big plays to help earn the win.

Despite the convincing final score, the game was not without its share of penalties as well as officiating decisions. Multiple calls throughout the afternoon, several calls affected Colorado’s offensive rhythm as well as its field position and ability to sustain drives. The Buffaloes finished the game with 12 penalties committed for 112 yards.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Tyler Martinez (35) sacks UCF Knights quarterback Alonza Barnett III (14) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Personal Foul for Blindside Block

One of the more significant penalties came near the end of the first quarter as Colorado was flagged for a blindside block on a play by special teams.

The 15-yard personal foul penalty was costly for the Buffaloes as it forced them to deal with worse field position as they headed into their next possession.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the UCF Knights at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, the Buffaloes were able to overcome the mistake, but it was an example of how special teams penalties can affect field position and can change the trajectory of the game.

Holding on DeAndre Moore Jr.

Colorado was flagged for offensive holding on DeAndre Moore Jr. with 11:44 left in the second quarter.

The 10-yard penalty followed a nine-yard completion to Colorado running back DeKalon Taylor on third down. Although the play initially appeared to give Colorado a productive gain, the penalty erased the progress and led the offense into a harder situation.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Richard Young (9) celebrates his touchdown carrie with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver DeAndre Moore Jr. (3) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Texas

Notre Dame

Tennessee

Alabama

Miami (FL)

Wake Forest

UCLA

BYU

Texas Tech

Oregon PREREGISTER TO PLAY

The timing was especially important because the Buffaloes were already effectively moving the football. Eventually, Colorado recovered and continued the drive as Colorado running back Damian Henderson finished it off with a 24-yard touchdown run.

While the Buffaloes overcame the penalty, it was another mistake that could have hurt them more than they luckily allowed.

Illegal Formation in the Second Quarte r

With 10:28 left in the second quarter, another penalty was called on Colorado for an illegal formation.

The five-yard penalty removed a short JaQuail Smith rushing attempt and forced the Buffaloes to replay the down but from a less favorable position.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; UCF Knights defensive back Antione Jackson (7) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Jaquail Smith (23) in the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although five yards might not seem like a significant amount, illegal formation penalties can disrupt an offense’s rhythm especially when a team is attempting to establish its run game.

For Colorado, who had been finding plenty of success on the ground, the penalty simply interrupted steady momentum.

Fortunately, for the Buffaloes, this blip did not derail the possession. Henderson followed the setback with an eight-yard run prior to his 24-yard touchdown run to extend Colorado’s lead.

Nov 28, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Members UCF Knights and Colorado Buffaloes during the first quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite any of the minor setbacks that the Buffaloes may have suffered, Colorado continued to move the football successfully and finish drives.

For the most part, Colorado controlled the pace of the game and these penalties were not game-changing thanks to the Buffaloes' response. Colorado’s 47-28 victory over UCF closed out the regular season, giving coach Deion Sanders and company a 5-7 record on th year.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook for the latest news.