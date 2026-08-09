Biggest Winners, Questions From Colorado Buffaloes’ First Week of Fall Camp

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders took the team away from Boulder for the opening week of fall camp, and the trip to Colorado Springs gave the staff six practices to begin sorting through a roster that has changed substantially since last season.

Colorado spent five days practicing at Fountain-Fort Carson High School while staying at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs before closing the week with a practice at the Air Force Academy. The camp arrangement put players in dorms and gave the coaching staff an early chance to evaluate position battles before the Buffs return to Boulder.

Jul 30, 2026; Berea, OH, USA; Former NFL player Deion Sanders arrives at Cleveland Browns training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back DeKalon Taylor said the group adjusted quickly to the change of routine.

“At first, guys were a little timid about it,” Taylor said, per DNVR Buffs. “We’re away from home and we’re in dorms again but after day one, we began to grow closer.”

Colorado reported 104 players for camp, and the first week offered a few early answers while creating new questions at several positions. Here are some of the winners and questions from week 1 of camp.

Jah Jah Boyd Makes an Early Push

Jan 9, 2026; Atlanta, GA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive back Jah Jah Boyd (16) arrives prior to the 2025 Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Indiana transfer Jah Jah Boyd has been seemingly one of the more noticeable defenders during the first week of camp.

Boyd played mostly on special teams for Indiana last season, but he has worked with the first defense in Colorado’s nickel packages, per DNVR reporter Scott Procter. The Buffs are looking for defensive backs who can cover, tackle and fit into Chris Marve’s changes on defense, and Boyd has made an early case for a role.

Colorado has used a 4-2-5 look for much of the past two seasons, but Marve has also worked with three linebackers during camp. Gideon Lampron, Tyler Martinez and Liona Lefau have all taken reps together, giving Colorado a larger front against the run.

When the Buffs move back into nickel personnel, Boyd has emerged as one of the players competing to become the fifth defensive back. His run support and quick reaction around the line of scrimmage have stood out during team periods.

Jason Stokes Jr. also made a move in the cornerback competition. The Utah transfer came down with a diving interception during a team session and continues to work behind Boo Carter and Cree Thomas. At 6-2, Stokes has the length Colorado appeared to look for when it rebuilt the secondary through the portal.

Colorado’s fourth fall camp practice is underway.



I spotted Indiana transfer DB Jah Jah Boyd working with the first-team defense. pic.twitter.com/vwkTyshtBs — Scott Procter (@ScottProcter_) August 6, 2026

Jayvon McFadden Gains Ground Up Front

Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Jayvon McFadden (71) and offensive lineman Deontae Armstrong (72) run during the first football practice of the season at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on July 31, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s offensive line entered camp with no settled starting five, and Jayvon McFadden has been among the players gaining ground.

The 6-3, 300-pound Ohio State transfer redshirted last season, but he has worked with the first offense at guard during camp. McFadden can play either guard position, giving Colorado flexibility as it evaluates the interior of the line.

Coach Prime said the line has eight or nine players capable of starting.

“These guys ain’t no joke,” Coach Prime said. “They’re violent.”

Georgia transfer Bo Hughley and Cal transfer Leon Bell appear to be the leading candidates at tackle. The staff has continued to rotate players inside, where McFadden, Chauncey Gooden, Jose Soto and others are getting work at guard.

The center competition has tightened. Houston transfer Demetrius Hunter entered camp as a likely favorite, but Lafayette transfer Sean Kinney has taken enough quality reps to keep the job open. Kinney has experience at center and both guard positions, while Hunter brings Power Four experience and has handled first-team work.

Colorado offensive coordinator Brennan Marion has placed added responsibility on the center in the Go-Go offense, including identifying fronts and making protection calls. That decision could shape how quickly the new line comes together in front of quarterback Julian Lewis. Marion has said Colorado’s system should help Lewis avoid having to carry the entire offense himself.

Jaquail Smith Joins the Running Back Picture

Nov 29, 2025; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back Micah Welch (29) scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sacramento State transfer Jaquail Smith did not take part in spring practice because of an injury, but he has made a positive impression since camp opened.

Smith rushed for more than 100 yards in each of the four games in which he received at least 10 carries last season at Sacramento State, where Marion was his head coach. He brings familiarity with the offense, along with a physical running style that has shown up in early practices.

Colorado has Damian Henderson II, Taylor, Richard Young and Micah Welch competing for carries. Smith’s early work has put him into the conversation for a role behind Henderson and Taylor, particularly if the Buffs use multiple-back formations as expected in Marion’s offense.

The run game seems to be a major focus for Colorado after finishing near the bottom of the FBS in rushing in two of the past three seasons. Marion has said his offense will not sacrifice physicality, and the staff has repeatedly stressed its intent to run the ball.

Receiver Injuries Affect Early Reps

Jul 7, 2026; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado wide receiver Danny Scudero speaks with reporters during Big 12 Conference Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The biggest issue during the first week has arguably been the absence of Danny Scudero and Kam Perry from portions of practice.

Scudero has been dealing with a foot injury and has been seen in a walking boot, while Perry is managing an elbow injury. Coach Prime said Scudero is expected to be available for the Sept. 3 opener at Georgia Tech, and he said Perry “will be straight.”

Their absences have created more early work for DeAndre Moore Jr. and Joseph Williams. Moore, a transfer from Texas, has been active after missing time during the spring, while Williams has returned after recovering from a leg injury.

Lewis has developed a connection with Moore and tight end Zach Atkins during camp. The quarterback is entering his first full season as Colorado’s projected starter after throwing for 589 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in four games as a freshman last year.

Colorado returns to Boulder after its off-campus week with less than a month remaining before the opener against Georgia Tech. The next stage of camp will bring more full-contact work and a better look at which of the early risers can hold their spots.

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