What Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales Said About Shedeur Sanders After NFL Preseason Opener

Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL debut on Friday, and the Colorado Buffaloes' former legend earned high praise for his performance from Carolina Panthers coach Dave Canales.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers head coach Dave Canales speaks to the media after practice at training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
On Friday night, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his highly anticipated NFL debut, making his first preseason start against the Carolina Panthers.

Despite being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback entered his debut with the kind of attention usually reserved for the most intriguing top draft selections, thanks to his decorated career at Colorado and his status as the son of sports icon, coach Deion Sanders.

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off befo
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; August 8, 2025: Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) walks off before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

And with all eyes on the young rookie in his first test as a professional, the former Buffaloes star delivered.

Efficient and Poised Under Pressure

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthe
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) gets away from Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Jaden Crumedy (96) during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

In three quarters of action, Sanders finished the night completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, with no interceptions.

Beyond the stat line, some analysts feared Sanders might carry over a tendency from college to hold the ball too long — a habit that can be costly against NFL defenses. However, on Friday night, he was deliberate and efficient from the pocket.

Sanders avoided unnecessary sacks, got the ball out on time, and showed maturity in reading the defense while calmly going through his progressions, qualities that caught the attention of Panthers coach Dave Canales.

Speaking with reporters after the game, Canales didn’t hold back his praise.

“Very impressed,” Canales said. “Extending plays when he had to, getting the ball out of his hand quickly. I thought he did a great job of not sitting there in the pocket to see what was gonna happen. He either took off and extended and made some plays with his legs, or he got the ball out quickly to a check-down.”

Sanders’ ability to keep himself relatively “clean,” as Canales mentioned, only being sacked twice in three quarters, was an encouraging sign for a player with limited reps and still adapting to NFL speed.

Rookie Drive

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates a first down agains
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates a first down against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-The USAToday Network via Imagn Images

Despite the praise from Canales, the rookie passer was far from satisfied with his debut performance.

“The point of emphasis this week is just to be prepared even more, cause I feel like I was straight, but I feel like to be where I wanna go, I don’t think that was good enough,” Sanders told the media postgame.

That drive for constant improvement has long been part of Sanders’ identity. At Colorado, it was the same competitive fire that helped him guide the Buffaloes through high-profile, high-pressure games.

Quarterback Competition Heats Up

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) celebrates his touchdown pass against the Carolina Panthers during the second quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

For Cleveland, still searching for stability in its crowded quarterback room, Sanders' performance adds a new layer of intrigue heading into this week’s practices. With the Browns preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, the distribution of reps among five competing quarterbacks will be an interesting situation worth keeping an eye on.

When asked about the ongoing quarterback battle during the postgame, Sanders again showed off his mental fortitude.

"Why put energy into something that you can't control," Sanders said. "The most you could do is whenever you get your opportunity, or your numbers called, is perform, and at least do the bare minimum and win the game. That's what I feel like we did today, and there's definitely things I'm able to grow off of."

Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with the ball in the first qua
Aug 8, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) with the ball in the first quarter at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images / Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Sanders showed that he can operate an NFL offense, manage game situations, and respond to defensive pressure without letting the moment overwhelm him.

The former Colorado star's debut offered more than just a glimpse of potential. It hinted at a player capable of growing into a reliable contributor in the NFL.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

