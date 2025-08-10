What Carolina Panthers' Dave Canales Said About Shedeur Sanders After NFL Preseason Opener
On Friday night, Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his highly anticipated NFL debut, making his first preseason start against the Carolina Panthers.
Despite being a fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback entered his debut with the kind of attention usually reserved for the most intriguing top draft selections, thanks to his decorated career at Colorado and his status as the son of sports icon, coach Deion Sanders.
And with all eyes on the young rookie in his first test as a professional, the former Buffaloes star delivered.
Efficient and Poised Under Pressure
In three quarters of action, Sanders finished the night completing 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards, two touchdowns, with no interceptions.
Beyond the stat line, some analysts feared Sanders might carry over a tendency from college to hold the ball too long — a habit that can be costly against NFL defenses. However, on Friday night, he was deliberate and efficient from the pocket.
Sanders avoided unnecessary sacks, got the ball out on time, and showed maturity in reading the defense while calmly going through his progressions, qualities that caught the attention of Panthers coach Dave Canales.
Speaking with reporters after the game, Canales didn’t hold back his praise.
“Very impressed,” Canales said. “Extending plays when he had to, getting the ball out of his hand quickly. I thought he did a great job of not sitting there in the pocket to see what was gonna happen. He either took off and extended and made some plays with his legs, or he got the ball out quickly to a check-down.”
Sanders’ ability to keep himself relatively “clean,” as Canales mentioned, only being sacked twice in three quarters, was an encouraging sign for a player with limited reps and still adapting to NFL speed.
Rookie Drive
Despite the praise from Canales, the rookie passer was far from satisfied with his debut performance.
“The point of emphasis this week is just to be prepared even more, cause I feel like I was straight, but I feel like to be where I wanna go, I don’t think that was good enough,” Sanders told the media postgame.
That drive for constant improvement has long been part of Sanders’ identity. At Colorado, it was the same competitive fire that helped him guide the Buffaloes through high-profile, high-pressure games.
Quarterback Competition Heats Up
For Cleveland, still searching for stability in its crowded quarterback room, Sanders' performance adds a new layer of intrigue heading into this week’s practices. With the Browns preparing for the Philadelphia Eagles, the distribution of reps among five competing quarterbacks will be an interesting situation worth keeping an eye on.
When asked about the ongoing quarterback battle during the postgame, Sanders again showed off his mental fortitude.
"Why put energy into something that you can't control," Sanders said. "The most you could do is whenever you get your opportunity, or your numbers called, is perform, and at least do the bare minimum and win the game. That's what I feel like we did today, and there's definitely things I'm able to grow off of."
Sanders showed that he can operate an NFL offense, manage game situations, and respond to defensive pressure without letting the moment overwhelm him.
The former Colorado star's debut offered more than just a glimpse of potential. It hinted at a player capable of growing into a reliable contributor in the NFL.