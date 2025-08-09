LeBron James Reacts To Shedeur Sanders NFL Preseason Debut
Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders made his NFL preseason debut on Friday night, and the whole sports world was watching closely.
With all eyes fixated on the former Colorado Buffaloes’ legendary passer, Sanders stepped onto the big stage for the first time as a professional and delivered a performance that had both football fans and sports icons buzzing.
From the moment Sanders arrived at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, he commanded attention.
Walking into the building with his signature swagger, boom box blaring, the scene felt like “Prime Time” 2.0 — a nod to the style and confidence inherited from his father, coach Deion Sanders.
Social media lit up instantly as clips of his entrance and pregame warmups swept across timelines before kickoff.
Shaking Off Early Jitters
The night didn’t start perfectly for Sanders. The Browns’ offense sputtered on its first few possessions, with timing and rhythm still developing.
But toward the end of the first quarter, a special teams miscue by Carolina gave Sanders a golden opportunity.
After a fumbled punt return by the Panthers, Cleveland took over in the red zone, and Sanders would capitalize. Dropping back on the rollout, he threaded a perfectly placed pass between two defenders, finding wide receiver Kaden Davis for his first NFL touchdown pass.
Sanders celebrated in trademark fashion, dusting off his wrist before raising it high to the sky.
Finding His Groove
Sanders’ confidence grew as the game wore on.
Late in the second quarter, he connected with Davis again, this time in the back of the end zone for his second touchdown of the night.
By then, the buzz had fully reached beyond NFL circles.
Among those taking notice was none other than the king himself, LeBron James. The Los Angeles Lakers star and Akron, Ohio native posted to social media in real time:
For Sanders, those words carry massive weight.
LeBron is more than a basketball icon — he’s a symbol of sustained excellence in Cleveland sports. The endorsement from a fellow superstar with deep Ohio roots not only amplified Sanders’ moment, but it also signaled that the city’s sports royalty had embraced its newest potential star.
It was a public nod from one generational athlete to another, both intimately familiar with the scrutiny, pressure, and relentless expectations that follow those bold enough to carry themselves with unwavering confidence.
Strong First Impression
Sanders’ night ended just before the close of the third quarter.
His final stat line: 14 completions on 23 attempts for 138 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions.
While he didn’t take a single snap with the Browns’ first-team offense in training camp, Sanders displayed poise under pressure and sound decision-making. He consistently got in and out of the huddle efficiently, showed strong command of the offense, and didn’t shy away from making throws into tight coverage when necessary.
Trademark skills that defined his college career.
Looking Ahead
What comes next for Sanders is still uncertain.
The Browns have an array of options at quarterback, but Friday night’s performance will undoubtedly spark conversations inside the building — and among the fan base — about whether the rookie deserves a bigger role sooner than expected.
If nothing else, Sanders proved that the moment wasn’t too big for him. He looked like an NFL quarterback. He handled the spotlight with ease and gave Cleveland fans a reason to believe they might be witnessing the start of something legendary.