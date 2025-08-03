What Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Said About Facing Shedeur Sanders In Preseason
Jimmy Horn Jr. has done nothing but impress throughout his first NFL training camp with the Carolina Panthers.
Selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 208 overall, the former Colorado Buffaloes speedy wideout is already gaining buzz as one of the steals of the draft.
But Horn isn’t the only late-round rookie from Boulder attracting attention.
Former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, taken by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, could stake his own claim as the draft’s biggest bargain.
This Friday, the two former teammates will face off when the Browns visit the Panthers for their preseason opener in Carolina.
Horn's Quick Start
Known for his elite speed, crisp route-running, and reliable hands, Horn has quickly made a good early impression in Carolina. During Saturday night’s team scrimmage in front of fans at Bank of America Stadium, Horn continued to impress, hauling in two touchdown passes from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, looking every bit like an NFL-caliber weapon.
Speaking with the media after the scrimmage, Horn addressed the growing buzz around his early camp performance.
“I’ve seen it, but I try not to feed into it,” he said. “I appreciate all the hype and stuff, but I feel still like I haven’t done anything yet, so I just want to go out there and continue to prove myself every day and become a consistent player.”
MORE: Deion Sanders Gives Positive Update On Health Issues At Big 12 Media Days
MORE: Deion Sanders Shares Truth About Colorado Buffaloes After Losing Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter
MORE: Deion Sanders Wants Salary Cap In College Football, Transfer Portal Investigations, NFL Rules
Sander's Looks to Breakout In Preseason
In Cleveland, Sanders enters his first NFL action with plenty of intrigue surrounding his development and fit within the Browns’ quarterback room.
Despite his decorated college career and polish as a passer, Sanders' slip to the fifth round landed him behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the depth chart.
With limited reps during training camp, Friday’s preseason matchup presents Cleveland with an excellent opportunity to evaluate both of its young quarterbacks under live conditions.
Earlier this week, Shedeur's dad, coach Deion Sanders, expressed his excitement for his son's upcoming debut during his recent appearance on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel:
“You’re gonna have to let him play in the preseason,” Sanders said . “And I know my son—he’s gonna get that ball down the field.”
From Folsom Field to the NFL
For fans in Boulder, Friday night's game also offers a reunion worth tuning in for.
Horn and Sanders spent two seasons together with the Buffaloes, helping revitalize Colorado’s offense under "Coach Prime."
The duo was at the heart of some of Colorado’s most electric moments in 2023 and 2024.
“It’s going to be exciting to see him again,” Horn said after Saturday night's scrimmage. “I can’t wait to see how he’s doing out there and get to see him in person. It’s going to be good to see him again. I talk to him here and there, but it’s just gonna be good to reunite with him.”
Friday’s matchup may be a preseason game on the calendar, but for two rookies with something to prove, it’s more than just an exhibition. It’s the beginning of two NFL journeys full of potential.
For Buffaloes fans, Friday also offers a familiar scene in a new setting with a chance to see two of Colorado’s most dynamic former playmakers reunite, this time on opposite NFL sidelines.