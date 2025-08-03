Buffs Beat

What Carolina Panthers' Jimmy Horn Jr. Said About Facing Shedeur Sanders In Preseason

Carolina Panthers rookie wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. has been lighting it up in his first NFL training camp. Now, the former Colorado Buffaloes speedster is set to reunite with Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders in their first preseason matchup.

Aug 2, 2025; Charlottle, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) during Fanfest at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jimmy Horn Jr. has done nothing but impress throughout his first NFL training camp with the Carolina Panthers.

Selected in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft at No. 208 overall, the former Colorado Buffaloes speedy wideout is already gaining buzz as one of the steals of the draft.

Jul 24, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (15) walks back for a drill in training camp. Mandatory Credit: Scott Kinser-Imagn Images / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

But Horn isn’t the only late-round rookie from Boulder attracting attention.

Former Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders, taken by the Cleveland Browns in the fifth round at No. 144 overall, could stake his own claim as the draft’s biggest bargain.

This Friday, the two former teammates will face off when the Browns visit the Panthers for their preseason opener in Carolina.

Horn's Quick Start

Known for his elite speed, crisp route-running, and reliable hands, Horn has quickly made a good early impression in Carolina. During Saturday night’s team scrimmage in front of fans at Bank of America Stadium, Horn continued to impress, hauling in two touchdown passes from veteran quarterback Andy Dalton, looking every bit like an NFL-caliber weapon.

Speaking with the media after the scrimmage, Horn addressed the growing buzz around his early camp performance.

“I’ve seen it, but I try not to feed into it,” he said. “I appreciate all the hype and stuff, but I feel still like I haven’t done anything yet, so I just want to go out there and continue to prove myself every day and become a consistent player.”

Sander's Looks to Breakout In Preseason

In Cleveland, Sanders enters his first NFL action with plenty of intrigue surrounding his development and fit within the Browns’ quarterback room.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (12) is all smiles during NFL training camp at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, Wednesday, July 30, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. / Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Despite his decorated college career and polish as a passer, Sanders' slip to the fifth round landed him behind fellow rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel and veterans Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the depth chart.

With limited reps during training camp, Friday’s preseason matchup presents Cleveland with an excellent opportunity to evaluate both of its young quarterbacks under live conditions.

Earlier this week, Shedeur's dad, coach Deion Sanders, expressed his excitement for his son's upcoming debut during his recent appearance on the Say What Needs To Be Said podcast hosted by former NFL cornerback Asante Samuel:

“You’re gonna have to let him play in the preseason,” Sanders said . “And I know my son—he’s gonna get that ball down the field.”

From Folsom Field to the NFL

For fans in Boulder, Friday night's game also offers a reunion worth tuning in for.

Horn and Sanders spent two seasons together with the Buffaloes, helping revitalize Colorado’s offense under "Coach Prime."

The duo was at the heart of some of Colorado’s most electric moments in 2023 and 2024.

Aug 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after a reception in the first half against the North Dakota State Bison at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

“It’s going to be exciting to see him again,” Horn said after Saturday night's scrimmage. “I can’t wait to see how he’s doing out there and get to see him in person. It’s going to be good to see him again. I talk to him here and there, but it’s just gonna be good to reunite with him.”

Friday’s matchup may be a preseason game on the calendar, but for two rookies with something to prove, it’s more than just an exhibition. It’s the beginning of two NFL journeys full of potential.

For Buffaloes fans, Friday also offers a familiar scene in a new setting with a chance to see two of Colorado’s most dynamic former playmakers reunite, this time on opposite NFL sidelines.

BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. While earning his bachelor’s degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado, he contributed to Buffs coverage through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. He’s also covered professional combat sports as a contributor for FloCombat. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is now pursuing a master’s degree in Sports Management at Texas A&M University, with plans to build a long-term career in sports media. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting and school, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets games and running his online vintage retail business.

