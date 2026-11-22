Cincinnati coach Scott Satterfield walked out of Nippert Stadium with a bowl-eligible team, a send-off victory for 22 seniors and a fresh appreciation for how annoying the Colorado Buffaloes' defense can be.

Moments after clinching a sixth win for the second straight season, the Bearcats' coach opened his postgame news conference by framing the result around the visitors.

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb stands on the field after his team’s game against the Colorado Buffaloes at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"It was a huge win for our guys in our program against Colorado, a team that played their best game they played all season last week," Satterfield said.

Deion Sanders' defense earned a 'stingy' label

Satterfield then praised his offensive line, mostly because of the unit it was blocking.

"Guys up front, I thought, played really, really well against, I think, a really good defense that's been stingy all year. I think they've given up 30 twice all year, and Houston last week, 31. And then the one outlier was Oklahoma State. But everybody else, man, it's tough sledding to move the ball and score against these guys, and our guys did a great job," Satterfield said.

His recall needed a slight touch-up, since Northwestern hung 41 on Colorado and Houston finished with 32. The spirit of the compliment held up, though, as seven of the Buffaloes' first 10 opponents stayed under 30, and Cincinnati became only the fourth to cross that line.

JC French IV carried 'a lot on his plate'

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bearcats running back Cole Tabb (3) takes the handoff from quarterback JC French IV (4) during the game against the Colorado Buffaloes in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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The respect ran deeper when Satterfield explained why his quarterback occasionally held the ball a beat too long.

"There was a couple times where, credit Colorado, because they blitz over 50 percent of the time. And so there was a few times throughout the day, 44 is coming down, seven is coming down. Are they blitzing or are they not blitzing? And we put a lot on his plate today, the most we put on his plate all year," Satterfield said.

Disguise has been a calling card since Colorado promoted former Virginia Tech play-caller Chris Marve to defensive coordinator in February. French still finished 18-of-19 passing, a testament to how cleverly Cincinnati schemed around the heat.

Colorado's pressure did produce the afternoon's biggest defensive swing, though. On first-and-goal from the 3, Cincinnati dusted off a never-before-used power pass, a backside rusher came free, and Satterfield owned the decision afterward.

"You gotta throw it out of bounds. I mean, that's what that one was. If I had it back, I wouldn't call that play, obviously," Satterfield said.

DeKalon Taylor forced Cincinnati to 'fit right'

Nov 21, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor (20) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bearcats in the first half at Nippert Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Late-down defense had haunted the Bearcats all season, yet Colorado converted only five of 13 tries on third and fourth down, and Satterfield credited gap discipline against No. 20, who carried just twice.

"I thought we tackled much better today. So those are the big reasons why, cuz if you don't fit right, and the guy who's fast, they're number 20, and last week's kid was fast, it's gone. So you have to fit right," Satterfield said.

Satterfield did tip his cap to the two deep shots that kept Colorado within striking distance, although he left no doubt about which side carried the day.

"The two plays they hit down the sideline, I mean, that's one-on-one. I mean, that was good plays by the quarterback and receiver. But our defense played, I thought, really, really good football today," Satterfield said.

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