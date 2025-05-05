Cleveland Browns' Depth Chart Revealed With Dillon Gabriel, Shedeur Sanders
The Cleveland Browns quarterback competition is a major NFL storyline after the 2025 NFL Draft, in which they selected two quarterbacks in former Oregon Ducks' Dillon Gabriel and former Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders.
Cleveland has Gabriel ahead of Sanders on the depth chart when the Browns begin offseason workouts, according to Cleveland insider Mary Kay Cabot.
"This is the fun part for me," Gabriel said after getting drafted to Cleveland. "Getting in the building and be able to get to work and get to that process. . . that's where I thrive."
In Cleveland's crowded quarterback room, snaps will come at a premium as Gabriel and Sanders compete with 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson could miss all of next season with an Achilles injury.
As Shedeur experienced an unprecedented fall in the draft, many were surprised to see Cleveland draft Gabriel in the third round. However, the Browns ranked Gabriel ahead of Sanders on their NFL draft board so it was a no-brainer to go get their guy. One of the deciding factors was Sanders' negative plays, according to Cabot. Sanders threw 10 interceptions in 2024 and was sacked 94 times in two years at Colorado.
So then, why draft Sanders in the fifth round after already adding Gabriel?
"We talk oftentimes about quarterback being the most important position in the sport," Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said. "We obviously spent a lot of time with Shedeur throughout the process. He's highly accurate, can play well from the pocket, very productive college career. It wasn't necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks, but as we talk about, we do believe in best player available. We do believe in positional value, and we didn't necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round."
Cleveland's quarterback situation has been one of the worst in the NFL. The Browns have selected 13 quarterback prospects in the past 26 draft classes and the last 11 have not panned out. The Browns finished the season with a 3-14 season and have not reached the playoffs since 2023.
"We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there, we felt like that was the appropriate thing to do," Berry said.
The 5-11, 205-pound quarterback Gabriel silenced doubters to led the Ducks to a 13-1 overall record and a Big Ten Conference title in 2024. Gabriel finished 30 touchdowns plus six interceptions on 3,857 yards with a 72.9 completion rate. He also collected 149 rushing yards and seven touchdowns on 75 carries.
Gabriel takes great care of the ball and the Browns like that. His expereince also is a major benefit. Gabriel started 63 career games, the most in FBS history by a quarterback.
Gabriel was also a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist and Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year. Gabriel is the FBS all-time leader in career total touchdowns (189), and tied with Case Keenum for the all-time lead in passing touchdowns (155). He is second in FBS history in career passing yards (18,722) and total yards (19,931).
"Very accurate, very poised, throws with anticipation, good mobility," Berry said about Gabriel. "Really well rounded game. Doesn't have ideal height but that's not something we thought showed up in his game."
Cleveland's offseason activities and mini camps will be very interesting in regards to the pecking order as the Browns try to sort through the depth chart. Both Sanders and Gabriel have a shot to earn starting reps.