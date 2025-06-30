Cleveland Browns To Draft Quarterback In 2026 NFL Draft? Shedeur Sanders Impact
The Cleveland Browns surprised many by selecting former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, only two rounds and roughly picks after the Browns drafted former Oregon Ducks quarterback Dillon Gabriel.
Cleveland originally held the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft before trading the pick, and essentially the rights to draft former Colorado star Travis Hunter, to the Jacksonville Jaguars. So, will the Browns spend a premium pick on a quarterback in 2026?
ESPN's Matt Miller released an early projection for the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, and Miller is currently predicting that the Browns will draft Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik with the No. 1 overall pick in 2026.
"Spending two picks on quarterbacks in 2025 -- Dillon Gabriel (third round) and Shedeur Sanders (fifth round) -- shouldn't prevent the Browns from looking for a long-term passer here. Klubnik enters the season as my No. 1 QB. In 2024, he threw for 3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns and six interceptions, highlighted by a gutsy performance against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 passing yards, three TDs, one INT)," wrote Miller.
"Klubnik reminds me of Baker Mayfield -- whom Cleveland selected with the No. 1 pick in 2018 -- in terms of arm strength, mobility and playmaking awareness," Miller continued.
MORE: Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes With Toughest Schedule In College Football?
MORE: Deion Sanders Battling Health Issues, Thankful For 'Son' Visit While Away From Colorado Buffaloes
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes Flip 4-Star Cornerback Recruit As Deion Sanders Finds Momentum
FPI is currently projecting Cleveland to finish with the worst record of the 2025 regular season, giving the Browns the first overall pick in Miller's mock draft.
Although the Browns already have two rookie quarterbacks on the roster, Miller clearly believes that Cleveland's franchise quarterback is not on the team yet. Both Sanders and Gabriel are expected to compete for the starting job in the Browns' offense, but they are also expected to be behind veteran quarterbacks Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco on the depth chart.
With Cleveland quarterback Deshaun Watson also on the roster while he recovers from an Achilles rupture, many have speculated that the Browns will look to trade one of their many signal-callers before the 2025 season. According to Miller, Cleveland could also add another quarterback in Klubnik.
How does Klubnik's career at Clemson compare to Sanders' collegiate career?
While at Colorado, Sanders made history as one of the most accurate passers in college football history. The former Buffaloes quarterback is only the second college quarterback in history to throw over 14,000 yards while completing over 70 percent of his pass attempts. However, Sanders was unable to lead Colorado to a Big 12 title or a College Football Playoff appearance.
On the other hand, Klubnik has over 7,000 passing yards with 57 touchdowns in his three-year career at Clemson. In 2024, Klubnik threw 36 touchdowns and only six interceptions, eventually beating SMU in the ACC Championship Game with the Tigers. In fact, Klubnik has won two conference titles and was named ACC Championship Game MVP both times.