Cleveland Browns' Kevin Stefanski Updates Starting Quarterback Situation
Cleveland Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel made his NFL preseason debut on Saturday, a week after fellow Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders turned heads with his performance leading Cleveland's offense. With one more preseason game remaining, all eyes are on Cleveland's quarterback room and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski as the time to name a starting quarterback draws nearer.
The former Colorado Buffaloes star was sidelined with an oblique injury for Saturday's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles, and Gabriel missed Cleveland's first preseason game dealing with a hamstring injury.
"We will treat the final preseason game in a dress rehearsal type way in the sense that we're gonna do a regular season schedule this week. . . . I want the guys to get used to getting a game plan, new plays, kind of evolving the offense, the defense, the special teams, so to speak. And then in terms of who plays and that type of thing, we'll talk about that later," said Stefanski on Saturday.
Stefanski did not reveal when he would name the starting quarterback, but it appears as though whichever quarterback starts the preseason finale will be the team's starter to open the regular season.
Many expect Stefanski and the Browns to name veteran quarterback Joe Flacco as the starter, but where does that leave Sanders and Gabriel? Both rookies performed well in the preseason, while Cleveland's other quarterback option, Kenny Pickett, has been limited with a hamstring injury for a majority of training camp.
Neither Flacco or Pickett have made an appearance in the preseason.
The Browns' unofficial depth chart reportedly had Sanders as the team's fourth quarterback behind Flacco, Pickett, and Gabriel, in that order. Drastic changes to the depth chart are unexpected, but Cleveland will have to finalize the 53-man roster by Aug. 26. Will the Browns keep all four quarterbacks on the roster?
Stefanski analyzed Gabriel's performance against the Eagles, and the Browns coach seemed pleased overall.
"Plenty to clean up. There's some things I thought he did well. I thought our offense as a whole on third down was very good early, which allowed us to stay on the field because I don't think we were great on first and second down. But, plenty to clean up," said Stefanski.
Earlier in the offseason, Stefanski told the media that after Cleveland's preseason game against Philadelphia, he would be closer to naming a starting quarterback. Will that decision come soon?
The Browns will conclude preseason play against the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday, Aug. 23, and it could be the first time that Gabriel and Sanders play in the same game, should both quarterbacks be healthy.
Sanders is adjusting to the NFL after the former Colorado star played for his dad, Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders. The spotlight around the rookie quarterback is especially bright after he slid into the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft.