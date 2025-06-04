Shedeur Sanders Threads Needle For Touchdown Pass During Cleveland Browns OTAs
With media permitted to watch, former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders completed an impressive touchdown pass during the Cleveland Browns' OTA practice on Wednesday.
During an 11-on-11 period, Sanders took a shotgun snap from the 10-yard line, stayed strong in the pocket and delivered a strike to wide receiver Kaden Davis near the back of the end zone. It's still only June, but Sanders' latest highlight throw bodes well for the fifth-round draft pick as he competes with third-round pick Dillon Gabriel, Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett for the Browns' starting quarterback job.
ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi reported after practice that Sanders enjoyed a "strong day" despite being the only quarterback not to take first-team reps. Still, coach Kevin Stefanski has frequently warned the media against looking too deeply into the rep distribution.
According to ESPN Cleveland's quarterback tracker, Sanders completed nine of his 14 passes for three touchdowns and one interception during 7-on-7 and 11-on-11 periods. His final touchdown pass came during the final 7-on-7 period when he connected with wide receiver Kisean Johnson.
While OTA results should be taken with a grain of salt, Sanders seems to be holding his own this summer.
Following Wednesday's OTA practice, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees spoke on the growth he's seeing from the Browns' two rookie quarterbacks.
"Operationally, you come from the college world where very few things are called into the huddle, where you have to command the huddle, operate an offense in the way you're asked to at this level," Rees said, per the Browns. "From an operation standpoint, you continue to see those guys grow and become more comfortable. What we're after there is there's going to be a moment where they get to their comfort level and that's when they're going to maximize and feel confident out there. They're doing a great job with their work habits and continuing to push each other in the right direction."
Cleveland's crowded quarterback room has certainly drawn ample attention this summer with pundits sharing a wide range of opinions. Fortunately for Sanders, he seems to be keeping his head down and has shown a willingness to learn from his veteran peers.
"The quarterback room is fun," Sanders said on his "2Legendary" podcast. "Every day is fun going in there. Everything is real good. I'm happy. You got a bunch of different personalities in the quarterback room, and that's what it is. Just getting to talk to the quarterbacks that took NFL snaps, that played in the league, you're living the experience through them also and asking them whatever question comes to mind."
Cleveland will hold an additional OTA practice on Friday before kicking off its three-day mandatory veteran minicamp next Tuesday. Every opportunity to impress is vital for Sanders, and the former Colorado standout has so far maximized his early days with the Browns.