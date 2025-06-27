Cleveland Browns Rookie Shedeur Sanders Poised For Hall Of Fame Career?
Is a gold jacket waiting for Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders?
After two years of high-profile excellence under center for the Colorado Buffaloes, Sanders has had the most talked-about career outlook of any NFL rookie, especially for a fifth-round NFL Draft pick.
He slipped further than any talking head mocked him to be drafted and likely won't start right away, but that hasn't stopped relentless buzz from subduing early on-field Browns activity.
On Wednesday, DraftKings sportsbook projected Sanders to complete a storybook NFL career.
DraftKings predicts him to play 15 seasons with the Browns, New Orleans Saints and Las Vegas Raiders. In 2030, he'd lift Cleveland to a miraculous first-ever Super Bowl victory while winning the NFL's MVP award.
He's also marked for seven Pro Bowls and to become a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame class of 2046, retiring after the 2039 season. He wouldn't be a first-ballot Hall of Famer like his father, Deion Sanders, but immortalized nonetheless.
It's incredibly bold, but Sanders has the talent and intangibles to make due. The detailed prognostication has Sanders finishing his career first all-time in completion percentage (68.7), just like he ranks among NCAA Division I quarterbacks after a pair of seasons at Colorado.
Many of DraftKings' projections bank on him quickly starting and immediately thriving with the Browns. He's predicted to throw for 62,804 yards (eighth all-time), complete 454 touchdowns (sixth all-time) and win 144 games (ninth all-time among quarterbacks).
Over a 15-year career, Sanders would average 4,187 yards, 30 touchdowns and 9.6 wins.
Banking on instant impact in Cleveland is a tough gamble, as Sanders still has a starting spot to attain over quarterbacks Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett and Dillon Gabriel.
He's impressed in Browns' OTAs and rookie minicamp, warranting plenty of outside noise to involve him, but his fifth-round draft status will loom large, especially with Gabriel being selected two rounds earlier.
DraftKings projects a best-case scenario for Sanders, while many cast doubt on his ability to become anything more than an occasional Pro Bowl quarterback. For the rook to meet the lofty expectations he's worn for a lifetime, he'll need to play his cards just right.
Sanders exudes star power, so the high hopes for his NFL career are understandable. It's rare for the child of a prolific figure such as Deion Sanders to have a legit chance of following suit. As the prodigal son of "Prime Time," Shedeur boasts similar traits, mainly confidence, that led his father to greatness.
While in Boulder, Sanders created a unique, "legendary" brand and overcame obstacles that have earned admiration from the NFL's next generation of fans and players. His influence knew no bounds, though it may have partially led to his seismic slip in the draft.
Sanders thrived in the spotlight, consistently under duress from defensive ends, media members and avid fans. Most of all, he had a high-profile father-coach lurching over his shoulder at all times. He hasn't cracked, and according to DraftKings, those intrinsic abilities can follow him to Canton, Ohio.