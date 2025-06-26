Diontae Johnson Predicts Cleveland Browns Starting Quarterback
Cleveland Browns quarterback and former Colorado Buffaloes star Shedeur Sanders is one of five quarterbacks in the Browns quarterback room. Sanders is joined by Joe Flacco, Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel, and Deshaun Watson.
Newly signed Cleveland Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson gave his thoughts on who he believes will be the starting quarterback.
Diontae Johnson Predicts Kenny Pickett to Start for Browns
Diontae Johnson went on the Sports and Suits podcast earlier this month. He was asked about who he thought would end up being the Browns starting quarterback this season.
“I think they are going to roll with Kenny (Pickett) for now,” Johnson said. “I’ve been seeing Kenny going like right now with the ones. Then, Joe will come in…I think they are probably going to roll with him (Pickett) just to see like he’s coming off a season with Philly and having a Super Bowl. Then, you know they can live with Joe and what he brings to the table.”
Diontae Johnson and Kenny Pickett played together with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2022 and 2023.
Diontae Johnson Signs With Browns
The Cleveland Browns singed wide receiver Diontae Johnson to a one-year $1.17 million contract in April this offseason. Johnson is entering his seventh season in the NFL. He was drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Pittsburgh Steelers. Johnson spent his first seasons in Pittsburgh from 2019 through 2023. He made the Pro Bowl in 2021.
For his career, Diontae Johnson has 424 receptions for 4,738 yards and 28 touchdowns.
Last season in 2024, Johnson played for the Carolina Panthers, Baltimore Ravens, and Houston Texans. In 12 games played, he has 33 receptions for 375 yards and three touchdowns.
Cleveland Browns 2025 Quarterback Room
The Cleveland Browns have a pair of rookies in their 2025 quarterback room; Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft while Gabriel was taken two rounds earlier in the third round.
In free agency, the Cleveland Browns signed Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Joe Flacco is a 40-year-old veteran quarterback who was on the Indianapolis Colts in 2024. Flacco started six games for the Colts, throwing for 1,761 yards, 12 touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Flacco is returning to Cleveland after a one-year stint with the Browns in 2023. Flacco helped led the Browns to the playoffs that season.
Kenny Pickett played one season with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2024. He started one game and totaled 291 passing yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
Then there is Deshaun Watson. Watson suffered a torn achilles last season and his return for 2025 is questionable. Watson is in the middle of a five-year $230 million contract that he signed in 2022.