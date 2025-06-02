Cleveland Browns Second OTA Camp Preview: Shedeur Sanders' Work Continues
The Cleveland Browns will begin their second round of OTAs this week with their four-man starting quarterback competition continuing to grab headlines across the NFL.
On Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, the Browns will reconvene in Berea, Ohio, for another series of low-contact practices, but coach Kevin Stefanski certainly values every opportunity to watch his four healthy quarterbacks compete in 11-on-11 and 7-on-7 situations. Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders and former Oregon Ducks standout Dillon Gabriel were drafted in April and are widely considered underdogs compared to Kenny Pickett and Joe Flacco. Pickett is 15-10 as an NFL starter while Flacco is entering his 18th season at 40 years old.
Sanders, a fifth-round draft pick, has so far impressed during his early days with the Browns. While he hasn't exactly been tested, Stefanski and other coaches have praised his work ethic and overall approach.
“He’s a great, great kid," Stefanski told ESPN Cleveland. "He’s working like crazy, just like all the guys. These rookies, my office is downstairs. They’ve gotta walk by my office as they come in, and they come in early. Shedeur, like all those guys, he’s in there early. He’s getting his work done. He’s working really, really hard. I llke everything there is about Shedeur.“
According to Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot, Stefanski said Sanders has taken 11-on-11 reps during OTA practices that have been closed to the media. Sanders will see additional 11-on-11 reps during Wednesday's open-to-the-media practice.
With Sanders throwing in front of the media on Wednesday, expect to see plenty of rushed opinions and critiques of every play. Remember, Sanders is still absorbing Cleveland's offensive playbook and these OTA practices are often scripted for coaches to see certain looks.
"We've learned a lot," Stefanski said Monday during a charity golf event, per the Browns. "The big thing is, and we've talked about this, this is an all-encompassing evaluation. We were evaluating the guys during phase one, during phase two. And now, finally, (in) phase three, you get to go against your defense in some settings where our quarterbacks and our offense get to go against them in 7-on-7 and some team drills. All of that adds up to reps that we get to look at. It's not just looking at the result of a play, we're looking at really everything with these guys."
Stefanski added that he'll continue to mix things up within the competition, and each quarterback won't receive an even 25% of the reps. Still, Sanders and Gabriel remain impressive thus far.
"Those guys are doing great," Stefanski said. "They're both wired to get in early, stay late, put in whatever work is required. They're sponges in the meeting room, which I think is really fun for me."
Stefanski also said Sanders and Gabriel have learned plenty from Flacco and Pickett. "It's fun for me to watch them get better sometimes just by listening," Stefanski said.