Cleveland Browns Quarterbacks Coach Breaks Down Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Battle
Cleveland Browns quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave is overseeing arguably the most intriguing position group in the NFL, with recent draft picks Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel battling veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett. Each of those four quarterbacks was present for the Browns' first round of OTAs this week as they fight for the team's starting job.
In an interview with team podcast "Cleveland Browns Daily," Musgrave shared his initial thoughts on the rookies Gabriel and Sanders. Gabriel spent his final college football season with the Oregon Ducks before going in the third round while Sanders broke countless Colorado Buffaloes team records but fell to the fifth round.
Regarding Gabriel, Musgrave was quick to point out his impressive college career, which included leading the Ducks to a Big Ten Conference title last year.
"You talk about a body of work," Musgrave said. "He's got it. Made a lot of great plays, made some mistakes that he's learned from, and that's the key, getting out there and being able to do it. Both of our young guys had a lot of time on task at the college level."
Musgrave was then asked about Sanders, but didn't appear interested in diving into specifics regarding his other rookie quarterback. Instead, Musgrave spoke on the challenges Sanders and Gabriel are facing as they transition from college to the NFL.
"They've done a nice job," Musgrave said. "Both guys, I think, are becoming more comfortable every day in our language and the way that they huddle. There's not a lot of huddles in college and high school, which is good. It's not the college's responsibility to get these guys ready for the NFL. They're responsible for lighting up the scoreboard and winning games."
Sanders, the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado coach Deion Sanders, does have the advantage of spending his final two seasons with the NFL-minded Pat Shurmur. Shurmur was head coach of the Browns from 2011-12 and later worked alongside Musgrave with the Philadelphia Eagles.
While most outside the Browns would assume having four quarterbacks isn't ideal, Musgrave argued the unique four-man competition is providing energy within the building. And that's not even including Deshaun Watson, who threw for 1,148 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions before injuring his Achilles.
"I think the team is, the entire building, we're excited," Musgrave said. "We've got good men on the team and we're looking to get back to the right side of the ledger this year. We're excited. We've got a bunch of team-oriented people, not only at the quarterback position but across the board. It's a really terrific process to which to be a part."
Musgrave, along with coach Kevin Stefanski and offensive coordinator Tommy Rees, will continue evaluating Cleveland's four healthy quarterbacks throughout the summer ahead of the 2025 season.