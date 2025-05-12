Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Addresses Community Work, Online Critics
Former Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback Shedeur Sanders hasn’t been in Cleveland long but is already making an impression—on and off the field. Since arriving at Browns rookie minicamp, Sanders has embraced his new role with the same charisma and purpose Buffs fans came to know well in Boulder.
That includes spending time with local schools, something he says brings him genuine happiness. When asked about those visits during Saturday’s media availability, Sanders offered a thoughtful, lighthearted response about why it means so much to him—even as some online pushback has followed him to the next level.
“It’s just joy to me, going to those high schools and middle schools, engaging with the younger kids,” Sanders said. “Their minds aren’t corrupted by other people’s opinions.”
Sanders’ words were calm and sincere, echoing his leadership style during his time at Colorado and reflecting his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders’ frequent description of his son as “grown.”
“Whenever it was going crazy, wild, negative—everything—my happiness was going there,” Sanders added.
Whether in Boulder or in Cleveland, the former Buffs quarterback continues to show that community engagement is more than just a branding move—it’s part of who he is.
However, not everyone has viewed Sanders’ outreach efforts as genuine since arriving in Cleveland. Some local media voices have questioned the sincerity behind his school visits, suggesting they might be more about optics than impact.
On his radio show, ESPN Cleveland’s Aaron Goldhammer raised doubts that echoed across social media: “I felt like it was him screaming, ‘Look, see how good of a person I am. I went to a school, then I worked out. I’m doing all the right things.’”
When asked to elaborate on his comment about young people’s minds being less “corrupted,” Sanders responded with humor and self-confidence.
“99 percent of the hatred is toward pops,” Sanders said with a smile and laugh, referring to his hall of fame father. “And then, you know, I’m just his son, so it really just comes from that. I told him that, too.”
He continued: “It’s the older generation that do it to me, rather than the younger people. ’Cause when I come in person, there’s no negativity I see—but it’s all over online.”
His answer was classic Sanders: confident, honest, and grounded. For Buffs fans, it’s a familiar reminder of the maturity and poise he brought to Boulder. And now, as he transitions to the NFL, that same approach is already making its mark in Cleveland.
While the online noise may follow him, Sanders seems unfazed—and on the field, he’s doing his part to stay in the mix. Through two days of rookie minicamp, the former Buffs star has looked sharp in drills and is getting along well with teammates, showing early signs of the poise that made him a standout in Boulder.
With a crowded active quarterback room that includes veteran Joe Flacco, former Steelers starter Kenny Pickett, and fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel, Sanders enters a competitive summer ahead. But if his early demeanor is any indication, he’s ready to compete—and continue carving out his own identity in Cleveland and beyond.