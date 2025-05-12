What Shedeur Sanders Said After Cleveland Browns Rookie Minicamp
The Cleveland Browns' rookie minicamp has come and gone, and former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders practiced with his new teammates for the first time. Afterwards, Sanders was interviewed by Cleveland's senior media broadcaster Nathan Zegura. Sanders spoke about his first few days as a Brown and what he plans on bringing to the team.
"I'm ready to do big things, accomplish a lot of great things. and be a great teammate," Sanders said to Zegura.
With a player as popular as Sanders, the excitement is at a fever pitch in Cleveland. However, Sanders is not as focused on the outside noise as he is on getting to know the people inside of the Browns organization. The rookie quarterback spoke about his experience getting to know everyone at rookie minicamp.
"Establish myself, first in the locker room, first around the building. Have everybody understand me, and just create great dialogue between everybody, and just be a good teammate, honestly," said Sanders.
Zegura asked Sanders to specify what it means to have Cleveland "understand him," and what Browns fans can expect to get out of the former Colorado star.
"What I'm speaking on is like understand, I work hard and and I love the game of football. That's all you really need to know. And you know, I ain't disrespectful. I don't have off the field problems, so those main three things is gonna that that equal success," Sanders said.
Sanders fell to the fifth round in the 2025 NFL Draft, and his slide was a relatively surprising one after he was projected to be as high as a first-round pick.
Still, Sanders' trademark smile was on display during his conversation with Zegura as the rookie appears content with his landing spot of Cleveland. Zegura talked about the former Buffs star's accuracy and fit with the Browns coaching staff.
"I feel like God won't put me in a situation I'm not ready for, and that's not ready for me. So that's why I'm thankful for the city, embracing me how they have been," said Sanders. "Being able to go and see the kids, just working out, they're running with me, clapping for me when I'm when I get done working out and stuff. It's real cool, it's real exciting. The city really embraced me a lot, and I'm just excited to be here."
While Sanders seems pleased in Cleveland, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear to the entire rookie class that their work has only begun.
"This is so simple. Do what you're supposed to do, when you're supposed to do it, every time. Your goal is to make the team. If you were drafted in the first round, you have not made the team yet. If you were undrafted, you have not made the team yet. It doesn't work that way," Stefanski said in his first meeting with all of Cleveland's rookies.