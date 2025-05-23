Why Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rookie Shilo Sanders Loves Living In Tampa Bay
Former Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent. Despite not having his name called during the 2025 NFL Draft, Shilo is making the most of his opportunity with the Buccaneers and working hard to make the 53-man roster.
Sanders has his work cut out for him but will get just as much of an opportunity to make the roster as anyone. On a recent livestream, Sanders emphasized his excitement about being in Tampa Bay.
“Am I liking Tampa? I love Tampa. I’m not going to lie, Tampa actually is, like living here now, Tampa is one of the best places to live,” Sanders said.
Sanders spent six seasons playing college football, spending his first two seasons with South Carolina before transferring to Jackson State to join his father, Colorado coach Deion Sanders, and his brother Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders. While he may be entering his rookie season, Sanders is 25 years old and has demonstrated immense maturity throughout the process.
In 2024, Sanders finished the season with 67 total tackles, two pass deflections, one sack, and one forced fumble with Colorado. With six seasons of collegiate experience, Sanders is ready to make his next step in the league.
Entering the NFL Draft, Sanders did not expect to be a top player taken. He even poked fun at himself when his brother fell in the draft. Sanders joking that he does not know what will happen to him because of his brother falling in the draft. In the end, Sanders was picked up by Tampa Bay, and his family was there to celebrate with him.
MORE: Drew Bledsoe Explains Why Cleveland Browns Quarterback Shedeur Sanders Will Succeed In NFL
MORE: Jacksonville Jaguars' Travis Hunter Blowing Past Front Office Expectations As Rookie
MORE: New York Giants Quarterback Jaxson Dart Takes Subtle Shot At Shedeur Sanders?
Sanders Completed his first set of NFL practices during the Buccaneers Rookie Minicamp and stood out among his teammates. He is taking his opportunity seriously, and his coaches are taking notice.
“Like the rest of the safeties, he’s very intelligent, he’s very loud,” Tampa Bay Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said during Rookie Minicamp. “You can hear him, making calls and everything, so he has a good grasp of things Day 1. There was about three or four of them that did. He was one of them, but you have to make plays in pads. That’s what it comes down to — knowing what to do and then doing it consistently and constantly getting better every day.”
Sanders will soon be working with all of the veterans on the Buccaneers as the offseason program continues. The Buccaneers' OTAs will begin on May 27 and are set to take place over three weeks. Mandatory minicamp will begin June 10 for Tampa Bay and Sanders will have to continue to compete for a spot on the team.
Roster cuts do not begin until August, and the former Colorado safety will continue not only working hard but will continue to enjoy his time in Tampa Bay.
“Man, look at where we’re at,” Sanders proudly said to the media. “Look at the whole coaching staff. It’s a really supportive coaching staff. Everybody wants to see everybody do good. Everybody on the team, we all want to see each other win. It’s a great environment to thrive in.”