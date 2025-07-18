Buffs Beat

Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Winner of Deion Sanders' KFC Giveaway Challenge?

Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders launched a friendly family competition this week by challenging each of his sons to hand out 250 free KFC Fill Ups in their respective cities. What followed was a viral showdown blending family pride, community love, and plenty of crispy chicken.

Ben Armendariz

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders walks onto the stage during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images
If there’s one thing the Sanders family loves, besides football, it’s a good family competition. This week, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders enlisted his three sons in a coast-to-coast challenge with a side of crispy fried chicken.

Deion Sanders Jr., the family’s media producer based in Dallas, Shilo Sanders, a rookie safety with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Shedeur Sanders, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback, were each tasked with handing out 250 free KFC Fill Ups in their respective cities as quickly as possible.

Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes safety Shilo Sanders (21) and head coach Deion Sanders and quarterba
"Coach Prime," ever the showman, laid down the gauntlet on social media in classic "Prime Time" style, naming each of his sons and calling on them to step up, not just for the challenge, but also for their communities.

Shortly after, Deion Jr., the media mastermind behind Well Off Media, posted the Dallas KFC location on his social media. Clips from his Instagram story captured long lines of eager fans, a testament to his influence as the family’s chief digital storyteller.

In Tampa, Shilo Sanders worked the drive-thru representing his new NFL team, the Buccaneers. Before the challenge, Shilo declared himself the “favorite son” and destined to win in an Instagram post reshared by Coach Prime, but the post didn't last long.

Meanwhile in Cleveland, Shedeur Sanders continued to embrace his rising profile as one of the NFL's most recognizable rookies.

The Browns' rookie quarterback has already made a strong impression in Cleveland, visiting local schools, youth football camps, and hosting a recent community fun fest. The KFC challenge gave fans another chance to meet their new quarterback, and they didn't miss it.

Crowds showed up in force at the Cleveland KFC, eager for more than just a free meal. Fans left with selfies, handshakes, and a rare chance to connect in person with the Browns' star rookie.

While Shedeur's NFL future is still taking shape, the excitement surrounding his presence made it clear that fans are eager to see what he’ll bring to the field this fall.

“Hey, Joe Flacco ain’t ****,” a fan shouted while receiving his Fill Up.

Shedeur laughed and replied, “Nah, Joe Flacco, my man, bro.”

The fan quickly added, “Yeah, but I like Shedeur more, though.”

Another supporter pulled up with Sanders’ track “Perfect Timing” blasting from the speakers. As Shedeur danced along, the fan leaned out and said, “Hey, save the city, Shedeur.”

It was all in good fun, but the steady stream of fans and moments like these made it clear that Shedeur is already building a following in Cleveland and giving hope to a city that has long awaited its next franchise quarterback.

While Coach Prime hasn’t publicly declared a winner, it’s hard to argue with the social media numbers. In terms of turnout, engagement, and reach, Shedeur appears to have taken the crown.

Oct 7, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) celebrates after defeating the Arizona S
Still, this wasn’t just about who passed out chicken the fastest.

Since they arrived in Boulder, the Sanders family has reshaped conversations around NIL, personal branding, and even community impact. They’ve blended football, lifestyle, and culture in a way few families have matched.

What started as a playful family challenge quickly evolved into a three-city celebration of community, connection, and giving back.

Ben Armendariz
BEN ARMENDARIZ

Ben Armendariz is a reporter for Colorado Buffaloes On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated Network. He has a diverse background in sports journalism, media, and marketing, with experience covering college football, hockey, and professional combat sports. Ben previously worked in athletic communications at the University of Colorado at Boulder and contributed to coverage of Buffs athletics through CUBuffs.com and Sko Buff Sports. A lifelong sports fan, Ben is seeking a master's degree in Sports Management from Texas A&M University and holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism with a minor in Sports Media from the University of Colorado. His passion for storytelling, in-depth analysis, and unique perspectives on sports marketing and sponsorships set his work apart. Outside of reporting, he enjoys attending Colorado Avalanche, and Denver Nuggets games, analyzing sports advertising trends, and running his online vintage retail business.

