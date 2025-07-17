Cleveland Browns' Shedeur Sanders Helps Fire Victims Instead Of Attending ESPYs
When more than 100 residents were displaced by a devastating fire last month at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments in Cleveland, Ohio, an incident that left several injured and tragically claimed one life, the surrounding Garden Valley neighborhood was left reeling.
The community needed something to ease the grief, a moment of joy that could help bring people back together. Former Colorado Buffaloes legendary quarterback Shedeur Sanders saw the opportunity to offer that, and he stepped up big.
In an effort to restore a sense of joy and unity in the grief-stricken community, Sanders hosted the first-ever Garden Valley Fun Fest this week.
The event offered a variety of activities, including free haircuts, food trucks, bounce houses, games, music, and face painting. Local organizations even set up resource booths to assist families in the community.
It was a day of fun and joy designed by Sanders and his team to bring people together and help begin the healing process.
“When everything transpired, I was out of town,” Sanders told News 5 Cleveland’s Camryn Justice. “So I was like, ‘Nah, the first thing I do when I get back is definitely come to the community. I just wanted a day for everybody to get out here and have some type of enjoyment, excitement, bring just the family atmosphere back.”
Despite warnings from some not to visit the area, Sanders followed through on his promise. He promoted the event on social media and then showed up in person, spending the day interacting with families, taking photos, and engaging directly with the community.
“There was a lot of people who didn’t want me to come down here and do it, but I don’t understand why,” Sanders added. “God told me to come out here, so I’m never going to question His word. Sending money and stuff, that’s easy. But you have to actually go out there and be in the flesh. I feel like that’s more impactful.”
For the kids at the Rainbow Terrace Apartments, Sanders’ appearance was more than a photo op. Alongside fellow Browns teammate defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr., he organized a pickup football game, tossing passes and drawing up plays like it was a backyard scrimmage. The smiles on the kids' faces said it all.
It was a rare moment of connection, an NFL quarterback choosing to be present in a neighborhood still finding its footing after heartbreak.
“It's bigger than football,” Sanders told Cleveland 19 News reporter Leah Doherty.
The same day, the ESPYs - which celebrate and recognized the best players, teams and moments in sports - were taking place in Los Angeles. Instead of walking the red carpet, Sanders stayed in Cleveland.
That message rings familiar to fans of the Colorado who watched Sanders grow into more than just a quarterback under the guidance of his father and coach, Deion Sanders.
Buffs fans watched Sanders give back to the community throughout his time in Boulder, often without major headlines. Now in Cleveland, he's doing the same. It’s just a bigger stage, with more eyes watching, and on this occasion with an even greater opportunity to make an impact.
With Browns training camp set to begin tomorrow, Sanders will now turn his attention back to the football field.
All eyes will be on the rookie passer as he’s expected to compete in a deep quarterback room that includes veterans Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett, along with fellow rookie Dillon Gabriel.
But regardless of what happens in camp, Sanders is already making an impact that stretches far beyond the field.
For the families of the Rainbow Terrace Apartments and the Garden Valley neighborhood, Shedeur Sanders is already a hero.