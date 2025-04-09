Colorado Buffaloes' Shedeur Sanders To Visit Las Vegas Raiders As NFL Draft Looms
The 2025 NFL Draft is just over two weeks away, but former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders' potential landing spots remain vast.
Several teams with a top-10 pick have been in close communication with Sanders, and the youngest son of Colorado coach Deion Sanders is even set to visit the Pittsburgh Steelers (No. 21 pick) later this week, according to Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz. On Wednesday, Schultz followed up by reporting that Shedeur Sanders will then visit the Las Vegas Raiders (No. 6 pick) early next week.
Las Vegas is a far more likely landing spot than Pittsburgh, but the Raiders will also have to see the Tennessee Titans (No. 1), Cleveland Browns (No. 2) and New York Giants (No. 3) all pass on Sanders. Neither the New England Patriots (No. 4) nor the Jacksonville Jaguars (No. 5) are expected to draft a quarterback.
Schultz's report also stated that the Raiders have "been doing work on QBs and have other QB prospects also coming into their building." Other notable quarterbacks in this year's prospect class include Miami's Cam Ward, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart, Alabama's Jalen Milroe, Oregon's Dillon Gabriel, Louisville's Tyler Shough and Ohio State's Will Howard. However, Sanders and Ward are widely regarded as a step above any other quarterback prospect.
Las Vegas' reported interest in Sanders comes at an unusual time. After acquiring veteran quarterback Geno Smith from the Seattle Seahawks via trade in March, the Raiders announced Monday they've agreed to a multi-year contract extension with the two-time Pro Bowler. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Smith signed a two-year, $75 million extension worth up to $85.5 million.
For the Raiders and newly signed coach Pete Carroll, Smith's contract extension suggests they won't use their sixth overall pick on a quarterback.
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders Offer Son Of Pro Football Hall of Famer Champ Bailey
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes NFL Pro Day: Shilo Sanders Turns Heads In 40-Yard Dash
MORE: Deion Sanders Teaches Colorado Buffaloes Public Speaking Skills, Business Pitch
While Sanders believes he's the best quarterback in this year's draft class, he'll be grateful to whichever team selects him on April 24.
"I feel like I'm the No. 1 quarterback and that's what I know," Sanders said. "But at the end of the day, I'm not stuck on that because it's about the situation. So whatever situation, whatever franchise believes in me and gives me the opportunity, I'm excited to go. Wherever that falls, it really don't matter to me."
Sanders threw for 7,364 yards, 64 touchdowns and 13 interceptions during his two seasons with the Buffs while playing alongside fellow projected first-round draft pick Travis Hunter. "Coach Prime" believes the two former Colorado stars are the "surest bets" in the draft.
“Shedeur's been doing it year after year after year after year," Deion Sanders said. "Shedeur has led college football in this, this, this, this. Travis, ain't nobody like Travis. The surest bets in this draft — I'm not a betting man, I'm a godly man — but the surest bets in this draft are those two young men."