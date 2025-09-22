Coach Prime Explains Why Son Shedeur Sanders Didn't Want To Back Up Lamar Jackson
While guesting on Travis and Jason Kelce's "New Heights" podcast, Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders opened up on why his son, Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders, was against the Baltimore Ravens being his NFL Draft destination.
ESPN's Adam Schefter reported earlier this month that Baltimore was preparing to draft Shedeur with its No. 141 overall pick (fifth round), but the former Colorado quarterback nixed the deal, explaining that he didn't want to ride the bench behind two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson. Shedeur ultimately went to the Browns three picks later and is now stuck behind veteran Joe Flacco and third-round pick Dillon Gabriel on their quarterback depth chart.
Deion Sanders Explains Why Shedeur Dodged Baltimore
"How in the world can somebody fault him (Shedeur) for saying, or thinking, 'Why in the world would I go back up Lamar for 10 more years?'" Deion Sanders told the Kelce brothers. "Who comes in with that mindset?"
Travis and Jason Kelce were quick to agree, adding that Shedeur wouldn't have benefited much from backing up Jackson in Baltimore.
"That's not where you want to go if the goal is to be that guy and you want to be the player, the No. 1 quarterback," said Jason Kelce, who played all 13 of his NFL seasons with the Philadelphia Eagles.
Deion Sanders and the Kelce brothers also agreed that the NFL isn't a developmental league. Learning from veterans has its upsides, but playing time is ultimately what younger players hope to secure.
"Where do these guys come from that sit on these platforms and say, 'Oh, you should've sat behind and learned the game and then developed?'" Sanders said. "When have the pros ever developed anybody? By the time you get to the NFL, they expect you to know what you need to do and do it, or somebody else is gonna get in there and do it. They teach you their playbook, but development and teaching you how to route folks up and you how to block and hold that point? Man, please."
"Coach Prime" also revealed that the Eagles reached out to the Sanders family during the draft. Similar to Baltimore, it likely wouldn't have been a good fit with Super Bowl-winning quarterback Jalen Hurts still in his mid-20s.
Shedeur Sanders Focused On Browns
Shedeur was recently asked to share his own response to why he opted out of Baltimore.
"My response is I'm focused on the now," Shedeur said, per ESPN. "I don't really talk about anything in the past and whatever happened in the past, it is what it is. I'm more focused on now. I'm more focused on how this game that we just gone and had and figuring out how to move forward from now."
With Flacco still holding down the starting job, Cleveland will face the Detroit Lions on Sunday.