Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver
It may take a season or two, but former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester has the potential to become a standout wide receiver in the NFL.
A sixth-round 2025 NFL Draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Wester impressed during his first preseason camp and has now locked in a spot on coach John Harbaugh's initial 53-man roster. The one-time Florida Atlantic standout is expected to return punts and potentially see some early playing time on offense, where he'll have the chance to catch passes from two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.
LaJohntay Wester's Telling NFL Preseason
In his first NFL preseason, Wester caught four passes for 69 yards but made his presence most felt in the return game. His 87-yard punt return touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts turned plenty of heads and confirmed that Wester's elusiveness will translate to the NFL.
"I prayed all night and trusted God, and he led me to the end zone," Wester said of his touchdown, per the Ravens. "I don't really put much pressure on myself. I just knew it was coming. Just by watching film, and us practicing against (the Colts), I just knew we had them."
Two games later, Wester was Baltimore's leading receiver, albeit with only 28 yards, in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.
Still, at least early in the season, Wester will likely see his most touches in the return game.
“What stands out about him is his return ability,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a team press release. “He's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us.”
During his lone season playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Wester returned nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown. Offensively, the 5-foot-9 speedster caught 74 passes for 931 yards as Colorado's second-leading receiver.
MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis
MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release
MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?
MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes
Clutch Gene At Colorado
Well before he scored a touchdown in his first NFL preseason game, Wester made one of the most clutch catches in CU football history against the Baylor Bears last September when he corralled a 43-yard game-tying touchdown pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
"As a receiver, your job is to make the quarterback right, whether it's a good ball or a bad ball," Wester said after the game. "I just made a play on the ball. It isn’t anything more or anything less."
If Wester can develop into the same type of receiver for Jackson in Baltimore, he'll be well on his way to becoming a top-tier playmaker in the NFL.