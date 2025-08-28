Buffs Beat

Why Colorado's LaJohntay Wester Could Be NFL's Next Star Wide Receiver

After making the Baltimore Ravens' initial 53-man roster, former Colorado Buffaloes standout LaJohntay Wester has the opportunity to develop into one of the NFL's best wide receivers. Wester is expected to return punts and catch passes from Lamar Jackson.

Jack Carlough

Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

It may take a season or two, but former Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester has the potential to become a standout wide receiver in the NFL.

A sixth-round 2025 NFL Draft pick of the Baltimore Ravens, Wester impressed during his first preseason camp and has now locked in a spot on coach John Harbaugh's initial 53-man roster. The one-time Florida Atlantic standout is expected to return punts and potentially see some early playing time on offense, where he'll have the chance to catch passes from two-time NFL MVP Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore ravens Lajohntay Wester nfl receiver lamar jackson colorado buffaloes deion sanders roster cut coach prime
Mar 1, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Colorado wideout Lajohntay Wester (WO46) during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

LaJohntay Wester's Telling NFL Preseason

In his first NFL preseason, Wester caught four passes for 69 yards but made his presence most felt in the return game. His 87-yard punt return touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts turned plenty of heads and confirmed that Wester's elusiveness will translate to the NFL.

"I prayed all night and trusted God, and he led me to the end zone," Wester said of his touchdown, per the Ravens. "I don't really put much pressure on myself. I just knew it was coming. Just by watching film, and us practicing against (the Colts), I just knew we had them."

Why Colorado Buffaloes LaJohntay Wester NFL Next Star Wide Receiver Baltimore Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson Deion Sanders Prime
Aug 16, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Baltimore Ravens wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (83) and Dallas Cowboys cornerback Kaiir Elam (20) go for the ball during the first quarter at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Two games later, Wester was Baltimore's leading receiver, albeit with only 28 yards, in the Ravens' preseason finale against the Washington Commanders.

Still, at least early in the season, Wester will likely see his most touches in the return game.

“What stands out about him is his return ability,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a team press release. “He's a twitchy, explosive punt returner. I think last year it became evident we probably need to get better at that position. We think Wester has the chance to come in here and be an impact punt returner for us.”

During his lone season playing for coach Deion Sanders in Boulder, Wester returned nine punts for 108 yards and one touchdown. Offensively, the 5-foot-9 speedster caught 74 passes for 931 yards as Colorado's second-leading receiver.

Why Colorado Buffaloes LaJohntay Wester NFL Next Star Wide Receiver Baltimore Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson Deion Sanders Prime
Nov 29, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Oklahoma State Cowboys linebacker Justin Wright (44) tackles Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

MORE: Deion Sanders Lays Out Plan For 5-Star Quarterback Julian Lewis

MORE: Deion Sanders Hints at Son Shilo’s Next Move After NFL Release

MORE: Dre'lon Miller Reacts to Kaidon Salter Winning Colorado Buffaloes' Starting Quarterback Job

MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Georgia Tech: Preview, Odds, Upset Looms?

MORE: Georgia Tech Player's Bulletin Board Material To Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes

Clutch Gene At Colorado

Why Colorado Buffaloes LaJohntay Wester NFL Next Star Wide Receiver Baltimore Ravens Draft Lamar Jackson Deion Sanders Prime
Sep 21, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver LaJohntay Wester (10) catches a pass to tie the game in the final seconds of the fourth quarter against the Baylor Bears at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images / Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Well before he scored a touchdown in his first NFL preseason game, Wester made one of the most clutch catches in CU football history against the Baylor Bears last September when he corralled a 43-yard game-tying touchdown pass from quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

"As a receiver, your job is to make the quarterback right, whether it's a good ball or a bad ball," Wester said after the game. "I just made a play on the ball. It isn’t anything more or anything less."

If Wester can develop into the same type of receiver for Jackson in Baltimore, he'll be well on his way to becoming a top-tier playmaker in the NFL.

feed

Published
Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

Home/Football