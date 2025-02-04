College Football analyst puts Deion Sanders in Top 25 coaches list for 2025
Ari Wasserman’s ranking of Deion Sanders as the seventh-best coach in college football has sparked controversy, especially considering his relatively short tenure and overall record at Colorado. While Sanders has undoubtedly brought significant attention and improvement to the Buffaloes, many question whether he deserves such a high ranking from On3 ahead of established coaching names like Alabama’s Kalen DeBoer, USC’s Lincoln Riley, and Utah’s Kyle Whittingham.
One of the biggest criticisms of Wasserman’s ranking is Sanders’ win-loss record at Colorado. At 13-12 overall and 8-10 in conference play, his track record does not compare favorably to the elite coaches ahead of him. The six coaches ranked above Sanders collectively hold an average of 76 wins, showcasing a level of sustained success that Sanders has yet to achieve.
However, Wasserman’s argument is that Sanders’ impact on Colorado goes beyond just wins and losses. Colorado, a program that had been largely irrelevant before Sanders' arrival, has transformed into one of the most talked-about teams in college football. His ability to attract high-level talent through the transfer portal and generate national media attention has been unprecedented. Wasserman suggests that very few coaches could have made such drastic improvements in such a short period.
Despite this, there are valid concerns about Sanders’ long-term viability as an elite coach. His heavy reliance on the transfer portal rather than traditional high school recruiting raises questions about sustainability. Additionally, his lack of experience in building a program from the ground up, rather than revitalizing an underperforming one, leaves doubts about how he would fare at an established powerhouse.
While Sanders’ impact on Colorado is undeniable, ranking him in the nation's top ten seems premature. He has elevated the Buffaloes significantly, but until he achieves consistent success on the field, surpassing more accomplished coaches remains a tough sell. For now, his ranking is more about potential and hype rather than proven excellence.