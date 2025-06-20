Colorado Buffaloes 2025 Season Opponent Preview: Delaware Blue Hens
Early in their first season at the FBS (Football Bowl Subdivision) level, the Delaware Blue Hens will face quite the challenge when they visit Folsom Field for a Week 2 matchup against coach Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes.
The Sept. 6 matchup will mark Delaware's first-ever trip to Boulder and its second-ever game as an FBS program in the new-look Conference USA. Delaware had long been a top FCS (Football Championship Subdivision) program, highlighted by a national championship in 2003.
Get to know the Blue Hens ahead of their upcoming battle against the Buffs:
Delaware Blue Hens 2024 Season In Review
In coach Ryan Carty's third season at the helm, Delaware finished 9-2 (6-2 Coastal Athletic Association) but was ineligible for the FCS playoffs due to its upcoming move to the FBS. Six of Delaware's nine wins were by multiple scores while its two losses came at the hands of then-No. 18 Richmond and then-No. 15 Villanova.
Numbers-wise, Delaware was 11th nationally in total offense (434.9 yards per game) and 21st in total defense (319.6 yards per game). Quarterbacks Zach Marker, Ryan O'Connor and Nick Minicucci split time under center, with each throwing for over 800 yards and at least eight touchdowns. Running back Marcus Yarns rushed for 844 yards, wide receiver Phil Lutz had 857 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns, and linebacker Gavin Moul finished with a team-high 70 tackles and two interceptions.
O'Connor (retired), Yarns (New Orleans Saints undrafted free agent) and Lutz (graduated) are no longer with the Blue Hens.
Delaware Blue Hens Offensive Preview
The aforementioned Marker and Minicucci are battling for Delaware's starting quarterback job, although offensive coordinator Terence Archer could utilize a dual system. Delaware's biggest returning offensive playmakers include running back Jo’Nathan Silver (462 rushing yards in 2024), wide receiver Jake Thaw (334 receiving yards) and former Buffs tight end Caleb Fauria (134 receiving yards)
Based on last year's numbers, the Blue Hens have a fairly balanced offensive attack, racking up 181.4 rushing yards and 253.5 passing yards pergame.
Delaware Blue Hens Defensive Preview
Moul, an All-CAA honorable mention player last year, is joined by a slew of other returning defensive starters. Linebacker Dillon Trainer (43 total tackles in 2024), safety KT Seay (four interceptions) and Kentucky transfer EDGE Noah Matthews are other big names to know.
Delaware allowed 107 rushing yards and 212.6 passing yards per game last season.
"The biggest step up going to FBS that's most important is the physicality, especially on defense," defensive lineman Jack Hall said in the spring, per Delaware Online. "I think we did a really good job of showcasing that throughout the spring and developing that and really setting the tone. Even the offense, once we started kicking the O-line in the mouth a little bit, they started really fighting back and we started having some battles in there."