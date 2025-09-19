Colorado Buffaloes Announce Major Ralphie News Ahead of Wyoming Cowboys Game
As announced on Friday, the Colorado Buffaloes have solidified a new live buffalo mascot.
Upon the early retirement of Ralphie VI, Ralphie VII is set to make her Folsom Field debut in Colorado's Saturday night game against the Wyoming Cowboys. The 1-year-old American bison weighs 700 pounds and is "not indifferent to running," according to a press release.
Ralphie VII was donated to the University of Colorado by the Beauprez family, which owns Eagle's Wing Ranch near Steamboat Springs, Colorado. The family is comprised of multigenerational CU alumni.
Iconic Tradition Returning To Folsom Field
Taylor Stratton, the director of CU's Ralphie Live Mascot Program, shared her excitement about beginning a new era to arguably the most iconic tradition in college football.
“Ralphie’s run is iconic and our fans, students, faculty, staff, and alumni take an incredible amount of pride in this tradition which transcends sports,” Stratton said in a press release. “We’re excited to be adding a new Ralphie to the lineage of incredible buffalo that have represented the University of Colorado and have elevated the fans’ passion for our student-athletes.”
Colorado's Family Weekend matchup with Wyoming has been sold out since June, and fans are encouraged to be in their seats by 8 p.m. MT to witness Ralphie VII's first run. Kickoff between the Buffs and Cowboys is set for 8:15 p.m.
MORE: Colorado Recruit Xavier Payne Sends Message Following Buffaloes Rough Loss
MORE: Four Colorado Buffaloes Under Most Pressure From Deion Sanders
MORE: Colorado Buffaloes' Poor Start To Season Coming With An Ironic Strength
"Tradition, you can't fake it. You can't buy it. You have to build it. You have to earn it," former Colorado linebacker Chad Brown said in a video announcing Ralphie VII. "It takes grit, strength and talent. We have a tradition like no other. We have Ralphie. She's more than a mascot. She's a symbol of strength and unyielding spirit. And now, she leads us into the future. The tradition continues. So run, Ralphie, run."
Ralphie VI's Retirement
Nicknamed "Ember," Ralphie VI often preferred a light gallop over running when leading the Buffaloes onto Folsom Field from 2021-24. Colorado announced her retirement just days before the team's season opener in late August.
"Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she's happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes," Stratton said. "She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socializing with Ralphie V."