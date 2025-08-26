Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Reveal Next Step After Live Mascot Ralphie VI’s Retirement

The Colorado Buffaloes announced on Tuesday that Ralphie VI has retired. While a 'succession plan' is reportedly in place, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are set to take the field without the team's live mascot to start the 2025 season.

Charlie Viehl

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Ralphie VI, the live buffalo mascot runs the field with handlers leading the team out for their game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. / John Leyba-Imagn Images
On Tuesday, Aug. 26, the Colorado Buffaloes announced that the school's live mascot, Ralphie VI, has retired.

Ralphie VI Retires

Sep 30, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes Ralphie VI, the live buffalo mascot runs the field with handlers leading the team out for their game against the USC Trojans at Folsom Field. / John Leyba-Imagn Images

Director of the Ralphie Live Mascot Program Taylor Stratton talked about the plan for Ralphie VI in a statement released by the university:

"Ember has been excellent in many aspects of her role as Ralphie, but she's happiest relaxing on the ranch and we want to be respectful of her wishes. She will continue to get the same top level of love and care that all of our Ralphies receive and will enjoy socializing with Ralphie V," said Stratton.

"Ralphie's Run" was recently listed by ESPN's Adam Rittenberg as one of the top live mascots in all of college football.

“Live animal mascots aren't as common as they used to be in college football, but Colorado's Ralphie remains an iconic presence before games at Folsom Field,” Rittenberg wrote. “Colorado selected Ralphie as its official mascot in 1966 and the next year, she began running around the field to lead the Buffaloes out of their tunnel.”

“A group of Ralphie handlers make the U-shaped run with the bison, who ends up in a trailer near the visitors locker room. There have been six Ralphies, always female bison, which live on a ranch in an undisclosed location," Rittenberg continued.

Now, it appears as though a seventh Ralphie will be leading Colorado out of the tunnel.

Ralphie VI made her debut run around Folsom Field in September of 2021 after she took over for Ralphie V who retired in October of 2019. Will the Buffaloes wait a full season before introducing a replacement?

Colorado Buffaloes' Future Plan

Colorado also announced on Tuesday that the Buffaloes football team will start the 2025 without the program's live mascot taking the field with them.

However, Colorado director of strategic communications Steve Hurlbert revealed that a "secession plan has been in place for a number of months." No further updates on a timeline for Ralphie VII have been released.

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Hurlbert did note that Ralphie VII has been training, but her safety, health, and well-being are the top priorities.

Ralphie VI's is one of many changes that Colorado fans will see as they return to Folsom Field for the 2025 season. In addition to changing the playing surface from grass to artificial turf, Sanders and the Buffaloes will be missing quite a few stars, namely Jacksonville Jaguars rookie Travis Hunter and Cleveland Browns rookie Shedeur Sanders.

Although without Ralphie leading the charge, Colorado coach Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes are set to take on the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Folsom Field on Friday, Aug. 29. Kickoff between Colorado and Georgia Tech is set for 6:05 p.m. MT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

