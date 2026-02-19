Colorado Announces Date, Time For Deion Sanders' Fourth Spring Game With Buffaloes

The Colorado Buffaloes will hold their annual Black and Gold spring game a bit earlier than usual this year.

Per the university, the scrimmage is set for April 11 at 1 p.m. MT. Coach Deion Sanders' squad will take to Folsom Field to give fans their first impression of a team he made pressing rearrangements for this winter.

Colorado's Spring Game Set

Apr 27, 2024; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during a spring game event at Folsom Field. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Colorado's annual Black & Gold Day will showcase the football team's usual open practice, but this time around features two additional spring sports. The Buffaloes' women's lacrosse and tennis teams will be in action at separate venues.

Colorado lacrosse, off to a historic start to its season following a shocking upset of No. 2-ranked Northwestern, will play Cincinnati that Saturday at noon on Kittredge Field. Tennis, a usually solid squad off to a 5-2 start this season, faces TCU at the Meadows Club in Boulder at 2 p.m. MT.

Back at Folsom, live mascot Ralphie VII will make her first iconic run of 2026, weather permitting. Colorado football will then put on display its new-look squad, capping a slate of spring practice that begins on March 2.

The game has been bumped up by a week in each of the last two years, this year's being the earliest scheduled scrimmage since 2018, when it took place in March.

Deion Sanders-Syracuse Spring Game Saga Continues

Nov 29, 2025; Syracuse, New York, USA; Syracuse Orange head coach Fran Brown reacts against the Boston College Eagles during the first half at the JMA Wireless Dome. | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

For the second straight year, Coach Prime tried to hold Colorado's spring game jointly with coach Fran Brown and the Syracuse Orange. The proposition once again failed, with an NCAA source telling USA TODAY Sports that the Division I FBS oversight committee "didn't want to approve outside competition in the spring without a more complete review of the calendar.”

But hope remains for the NCAA to change its tune.

"The subgroup may consider joint practice concepts during its review of the spring practice period and consult other governance committees that may be impacted by a concept," the league told Colorado. "Based on feedback from the membership and other impacted governance committees, the subgroup may consider legislation that would permit any institution to engage in a joint practice."

Players To Watch

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) during the spring game at Folsom Field. | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

With the Buffs slated to conduct their scrimmage on an intrasquad basis, they'll get to put their revived offense under new coordinator Brennan Marion on full display. Quarterback Julian Lewis may also take part in his first year as the established starter for Colorado.

Playmakers could be a focal point, as the Buffaloes brought in national receiving yards leader Danny Scudero and former Texas speedster DeAndre Moore Jr. to bolster their air attack. They also acquired a bevy of offensive linemen, such as tackle Bo Hughley, guard Jose Soto and center Demetrius Hunter, to address key losses like star tackle Jordan Seaton.

On defense, safety Boo Carter was one of Colorado's most high-profile portal adds, bringing all-conference versatility at punt and/or kick returner. He could also see time at running back, as the Tennessee native did so at a stellar level in high school.

Special teams will be an important watch, as the Buffs will likely have a kicker battle. Following the graduation of Alejandro Mata, redshirt freshman returner Elliot Arnold and former Grambling State standout Josh McCormick may duke it out for field goal duties.