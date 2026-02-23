Colorado Buffaloes Battling SEC Schools For 4-Star Recruit Elias Pearl

With plans to commit this summer, class of 2027 wide receiver and new Colorado Buffaloes recruiting target Elias Pearl has locked in three official visits.

According to Rivals, Pearl plans on visiting the Ole Miss Rebels, Virginia Tech Hokies and Georgia Bulldogs in the coming months ahead of his senior season at Port Charlotte High School (Port Charlotte, Florida). Colorado wasn't featured on Pearl's list of scheduled visits, but Rivals still named coach Deion Sanders' Buffs as a team to watch in his recruitment.

Pearl announced an offer from Colorado on Feb. 9, just days before being named the Rivals Miami Elite Camp Most Valuable Player.

“Elias Pearl turned in a breakout showing at Rivals Camp Miami. He was the top wide receiver on the day, in what was the deepest position group at the event. Pearl was fantastic in every facet throughout Sunday’s workout. He was a crisp route-runner in drills and consistently showed strong, reliable hands at the catch point," Rivals' Marcus Benjamin wrote.

Pearl is coming off a dominant junior season with 1,680 all-purpose yards, including 1,052 receiving, and 24 offensive touchdowns. The 5-foot-10, 180-pound prospect averaged 15.2 yards per catch and enjoyed four games with 110-plus receiving yards.

The 247Sports composite ranks Pearl as the No. 42 wide receiver in his class and the No. 34 prospect in Florida.

“I expect I’ll commit by the end of summer,” Pearl told Rivals. “A school that will develop me on and off the field, helping me reach the next level and preparing me for my future, will be big in my decision.”

Colorado's Other 2027 Wide Receiver Targets

While Pearl has yet to announce plans to visit Boulder, the Florida prospect is one of many 2027 offensive skill players tied to Colorado. Most notably, Georgia athlete Marquis Fennell, Pennsylvania wide receiver Khalil Taylor and Florida wide receiver Ryan Ferdinand all plan to visit Boulder this summer.

"Coach Prime" currently owns one class of 2027 commitment: three-star Florida cornerback Devon Dericho.

Now healthy after spending much of last offseason recovering from bladder cancer, Sanders has taken on a greater role in Colorado's recruiting efforts. Sixteen class of 2026 recruits have signed with the Buffs, including athlete Alexander Ward and wide receivers Jacob Swain and Christian Ward.

"First and foremost, let me let you understand this: I'm hands-on with everything right now," Sanders told Thee Pregame Show last month. "Every kid, I've watched on tape and have hand-picked him, hand-selected him to come in myself, and know all his attributes and inundated with what's all poppin' within their lives."

Sanders' current crop of players are preparing for Colorado's 2026 spring football camp, which begins next Monday. The Buffs' annual Black and Gold Day spring football game is set for April 11 at Folsom Field.