Colorado vs. Baylor Final Preview, Prediction

The Colorado Buffaloes have a chance to put last week’s disappointing performance behind them when they travel to Waco to face the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium. Colorado enters the matchup with a record of 2-1 after being blown out 41-7 by Northwestern, while Baylor also sits at 2-1 following their most recent defeat over Louisiana Tech 36-19. The game will be Colorado’s first Big 12 matchup of the season.

There is plenty riding on this game for both programs. Colorado needs to show that the Northwestern loss was an outlier rather than a sign of what is to come during conference play. For Baylor, they have the opportunity to begin its Big 12 schedule with a home victory and potentially build momentum heading into the rest of the conference season. With both teams coming off of very different performance in Week 3, Saturday should provide an early indication of where each program stands.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams (8) runs for a touchdown against the Northwestern Wildcats during the second half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s Biggest Challenge Will Be Avoiding Turnovers

If Colorado wants to have a realistic opportunity to win this game, taking care of the football has to be at the top of the list.

The Buffaloes turned the ball over four times against Northwestern, including two interceptions from Colorado quarterback Julian Lewis. Those mistakes helped turn what could have been a competitive game into a one-sided result. Lewis has already shown that he can produce explosive plays, but Colorado cannot afford to give Baylor additional possessions, particularly on the road.

The good news for Colorado is that its rushing attack provided a consistent element through the first three games. The Buffaloes have rushed for at least 178 yards in each of their first three games, according to Colorado’s game information, providing the offense with another way to attack Baylor rather than putting everything on Lewis’ arm.

Sep 19, 2026; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Julian Lewis (10) runs with the ball against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Northwestern Medicine Field at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Colorado can establish the run early, it could force Baylor’s defense to respect multiple areas of the offense. That could create opportunities for Lewis to find Buffaloes wide receiver Joseph Williams and the rest of Colorado’s receiving corps downfield.

The defense will also have a difficult assignment. Baylor is expected to have DJ Lagway back as their starting quarterback after he missed the previous two games with an ankle injury. Baylor says Lagway, Bears wide receiver Jadon Porter, offensive linemen Logan Moore and safety Devin Turner are all expected to return this week. Their presence will bring a considerable amount of more experience and depth entering conference play.

This makes the first quarter particularly important for Colorado. The Buffaloes cannot afford to fall behind early and allow Baylor to control the game with its home crows behind it.

Prediction: Colorado Has a Chance Despite Baylor Being Favored

The betting market favors Baylor entering this matchup, with DraftKings recently listing the Bears around 9.5-point favorites. Baylor’s moneyline is around -380 while Colorado is around +300. The total is set at approximately 55.5 points.

Sep 19, 2026; Waco, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears wide receiver Jayden McGowan (15) breaks away from Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive back Sam Fongang (1) on a touchdown reception during the second half at McLane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even with Baylor favored, Colorado has a chance to make this a competitive game. The Buffaloes have already won a close road game this season against Georgia Tech and have shown that they can produce offensively when the offense is clicking.

It should be expected that Julian Lewis will bounce back from his performance against Northwestern while Colorado’s rushing attack helps keep the offense balanced. Baylor getting Lagway back at quarterback gives the Bears an important advantage especially at home but Colorado should be able to stay within striking distance.

Baylor is expected to win a close game but Colorado should have a legitimate opportunity to pull off an upset. If the Buffaloes protect the football and avoid the mistakes that hurt them against Northwestern, this could come down to the final possession.

Final score prediction: Baylor 31, Colorado 27.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

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