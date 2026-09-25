DraftKings Promo Code: Bet $5, Get $150 in Bonus Bets for Week 4 College Football

GAMBLING PROBLEM? CALL 1-800-GAMBLER or 1-800-MY-RESET, (800) 327-5050 or visit http://gamblinghelplinema.org (MA). Please Gamble Responsibly. 888-789-7777/visit http://ccpg.org (CT), or visit Home (MD), 1-800-981-0023 (PR). 21+ and present in most states. (18+ DC/NH/PR/WY). Void in CAN. Eligibility restrictions apply. On behalf of Boot Hill Casino (KS). Pass-thru of per wager tax may apply in IL. 1 per new DraftKings customer. $5+ first-time bet req. Max. $150 issued as non-withdrawable Bonus Bets. Stake removed from payout. Reward issued as $50 in Bonus Bets every 7 days via click-to-claim for 14 days. Bonus Bets and click-to-claims expire 7 days (168hrs) after issuance. Terms: http://sportsbook.draftkings.com/promos . Ends 10/18/26 at 11:59 PM ET. Sponsored by DK.

The DraftKings promo code offer gives new customers a chance to turn a $5 bet into $150 in bonus bets ahead of Week 4 College Football. As of Sept. 25, this welcome offer is live for the loaded Saturday slate topped by Texas at Tennessee. New customers can also browse other sportsbook promos before kickoff.

How the DraftKings promo code works for Week 4 College Football

No DraftKings promo code is required to activate this offer, and new customers do not need to enter a promo code for DraftKings anywhere during sign-up. The DraftKings Sportsbook promo code system automatically applies the bonus once a new customer completes the qualifying steps. This makes it simple to get set up before the Texas-Tennessee kickoff at 12 PM ET.

Once a new customer signs up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account, they need to deposit and wager at least $5 on any market, including a Week 4 College Football game like Oklahoma at Georgia. Whether that first wager wins or loses, the customer still receives the bonus bets. For example, a $5 wager on Texas covering the spread against Tennessee would trigger the bonus bets just as a loss on that same wager would.

The bonus arrives in six separate $25 increments rather than a single lump sum. Here are the specific terms:

New customers receive two $25 bonus bets immediately after the qualifying wager settles.

Two more $25 bonus bets arrive every seven days for the following 14 days.

The stake from the original $5 wager is not included in any winnings from the bonus bets.

Bonus bets expire seven days after they are issued.

This offer is only available to new customers who have not previously created a DraftKings Sportsbook account.

This DraftKings promo is available to new customers in the following states: AZ, CO, CT, DC, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, NC, NJ, NY, OH, PA, TN, VA, VT, WV, WY. Bonus not available in Ontario, Canada.

How to claim the DraftKings promo code offer before Week 4 College Football

Getting started with this DraftKings new-user promo takes just a few minutes. Follow the steps below to activate the offer ahead of the Week 4 College Football slate.

Sign up for a DraftKings Sportsbook account using our link. Deposit at least $5 into the new account. Place a qualifying wager of at least $5 on any available market, such as a Week 4 College Football game. Receive two $25 bonus bets right away, followed by two more $25 bonus bets every seven days for 14 days.

New customers who want more detail on the platform before signing up can read our DraftKings review for a closer look at the app and its features. The review covers deposit options, betting markets, and other tools available across the Week 4 College Football slate.

More DraftKings Sportsbook promo offers for Week 4 College Football bettors

DraftKings Sportsbook regularly rolls out new bonuses and profit boosts for existing customers throughout the college football season. These DraftKings promo codes and limited-time offers change often, covering everything from odds boosts on marquee matchups like Oregon at USC to bonus bet giveaways tied to other big games. Customers can find the latest offers by checking the Promos section directly within the DraftKings Sportsbook app.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.