Colorado's Big 12 Blue-Chip Recruit Ranking Altered By Decommitment

The Colorado Buffaloes saw a major recruiting win on Tuesday. Defensive lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker announced on X that he was flipping his commitment to coach Deion Sanders’s squad from the Ole Miss Rebels. However, that lasted not even 12 hours, as Shumaker announced he’d be flipping back to Ole Miss on X later the same day.

The Buffaloes are tied with the Kansas State Wildcats with three blue-chip commitments in the 2027 class, per Rivals. Shumaker’s commitment briefly gave the Buffaloes a standalone ranking at No. 2, but now the Buffs are back even with the Wildcats. Here’s a look at which players have the Buffs in that spot, and what could’ve been had Shumaker stayed committed.

Defensive Lineman Ben’Jarvius Shumaker

Apr 4, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks to the media at the University of Colorado NFL Showcase at the CU Indoor Practice Facility. Mandatory Credit: Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images | Michael Ciaglo-Imagn Images

Shumaker seemed to be the answer to Colorado’s long-standing issues with stopping the run. He was a vortex for running backs on the interior of the Choctaw County Chargers’ defensive line, dominating with his 6-3, 260-pound frame.

In 2025, Shumaker racked up 113 total tackles, 45 of which were unassisted and 24 were for loss. But he wasn’t just a run-stopper, as he found plenty of success in getting to the quarterback as well. He tallied 8.5 sacks, 30 quarterback hurries, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble.

I apologize for any confusion that may have come over the last several hours. This process has reaffirmed for me that Ole Miss is where I am meant to be. I believe in the vision for the program, the relationships my family and I have built in Oxford, and the opportunity!!🔒🦈 pic.twitter.com/eILZ51cBFv — 𝙱𝚎𝚗’𝙹𝚊𝚛𝚟𝚒𝚞𝚜 𝙹. 𝚂𝚑𝚞𝚖𝚊𝚔𝚎𝚛”4🌟” (@BenJarviuxx) June 24, 2026

His commitment was a big one for the Buffs, as he seemingly checked a number of boxes in terms of needs for CU’s defense. However, Colorado is back to the drawing board after suffering its third decommitment of the 2027 class.

Quarterback Andre Adams

Antioch's Andre Adams (10) runs with the ball during the second round Class 6A playoff game between Antioch High School and Collierville High School in Collierville, Tenn., on November 14, 2025. | Chris Day/The Commercial Appeal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

On the offensive side of the ball, the Buffaloes have placed the trust of their future in quarterback Andre Adams. They got after him early in the year, landing his commitment on April 14. It was important to CU that he was one of the foundational pieces of its 2027 class, as he displayed game-changing abilities in his high school career.

He’s an elite dual-threat playmaker, finding success through both aspects of his game at Antioch High School. In 2025, he threw for 3,418 yards and 35 touchdowns to only one interception while also rushing for 855 yards and 13 touchdowns. His precision in the pocket, paired with his ability to create regardless of pocket integrity, makes him the perfect player to build an offense around.

Wide Receiver Jaiden Kelly-Murray

Jaiden Kelly-Murray, 2027 wide receiver Summerville High School and from Goose Creek, SC arrives for the 2025 Dabo Swinney Football Camp in Clemson, S.C. Tuesday, June 3, 2025. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina

But every great quarterback needs his top target in the receiving game, and Jaiden Kelly-Murray appears to be just that for Adams. As a shifty 5-10, 170-pound route technician, Kelly-Murray is the ideal receiver for offensive coordinator Brennan Marion’s ‘Go-Go’ offense.

The Buffaloes have an experienced receiver core in 2026, and will need to turn to young talent before long. Kelly-Murray secures the Buffs’ future and goes a long way in boosting the Buffaloes’ 2027 class.

Safety/Quarterback Gabe Jenkins

Jenkins has been the least talked-about four-star in Colorado’s 2027 class, due to his commitment coming amid a slew of others for the Buffaloes. However, he is one of, if not the most versatile, athletes in the group.

He is listed as a safety, and rightfully so, as he is much further along in his development defensively. He tallied 24 total tackles, 20 of which were unassisted, along with a fumble recovery as a lock-down zone coverage safety.

But he also had a solid season as Imani Christian Academy’s signal caller. He was a tremendous dual-threat quarterback, throwing for 1,765 yards and 28 touchdowns to 12 interceptions while rushing for an additional 1,409 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Colorado could likely find success for Jenkins at either position, as he will be a key piece of its future.

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