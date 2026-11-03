Colorado’s Biggest Concerns After Kansas State: What’s Real and What’s an Overreaction

The Colorado Buffaloes’ Week 10 game against the Arizona State Sun Devils is one of their most crucial games of the season. It will see them face the test of a road environment while still facing a team well within their capability of beating.

The Buffaloes are in must-win mode now that they are teetering on the brink of losing bowl eligibility, and after a nailbiter against a struggling Kansas State Wildcats team in Week 9, concerns are still floating around the program’s ability to build any further success. Here’s a breakdown of those concerns, including which of them are real, and which are overreactions.

Real: The Secondary

Oct 17, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Utah Utes wide receiver Creed Whittemore (2) pulls in a reception past Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Boo Carter (6) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Buffaloes’ secondary, particularly its cornerbacks, had another rough week in Week 9, but this time, it came against a fourth-string quarterback. The Wildcats rank in the bottom five of the Big 12 in passing yards per game, and with star quarterback Avery Johnson out with a neck injury, the Buffaloes’ secondary couldn’t have asked for a more favorable matchup.

However, Wildcats fourth-string quarterback Blake Barnett threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, completing 18 of his 28 pass attempts. What’s worse is that he only came in in the second quarter, meaning he could’ve padded those stats had he been in on the first three drives.

Colorado’s opposing quarterbacks will only get tougher from here, so there’s real concern around this secondary.

Overreaction: Colorado’s Interior Defensive Line Has Lost Its Touch

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Caleb Hawkins (24) runs pas Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Santana Hopper (97) during a college football game between the Oklahoma State Cowboys (OSU) and the Colorado Buffaloes at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 24, 2026. Oklahoma State won 57-24. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Colorado’s interior defensive line was a notable nonfactor against the Wildcats on Saturday. Santana Hopper, who’s been a game-wrecker for Colorado this season, didn’t appear on the stat sheet, nor did any interior defensive lineman other than Dylan Manuel.

Even Manuel’s performance was uninspiring, though, as he only recorded two total tackles, neither of which were in the backfield.

This unit’s lack of backfield disruption against a struggling offense raised major concern in some fans, but this is a game that is safe to be chalked-up to an off day. The interior defensive line has been arguably Colorado’s most consistent position this season, and its unfair to change that opinion based on one poor game.

If these types of performances persist, that’s when the narrative of this conversation can shift. But until then, Colorado should still put its chips behind its stout defensive front.

Real: Penalties Are a Part of This Team’s Identity

Oct 31, 2026; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders reacts in the fourth quarter against the Kansas State Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Colorado was once again penalized in the near-double digits, racking up eight penalties for 53 yards. The procedural penalties were as persistent as ever, as this team continued to prove its inability to play with discipline.

Colorado coach Deion Sanders praises the team’s discipline in practice, but something happens to it on Saturdays that makes that discipline seemingly vanish. Colorado’s penalty struggles were identified early on in this season, and they were something the Buffaloes hoped to clean up just as quickly.

But given the total lack of progress they’ve seen in that department, it’s unlikely the penalty numbers are going anywhere anytime soon. Colorado is better off learning how to adapt when penalized than trying to eliminate them at this point.

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