West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The No. 13 ranked Texas Tech Red Raiders host the West Virginia Mountaineers in a Big 12 battle on Saturday night.

Texas Tech suffered its first loss of the season at Cincinnati two weeks ago, but bounced back with a 34-26 victory over Arizona last week.

West Virginia had a three-game losing streak from Sept. 26 to Oct. 10 but has gotten back on track with a home win against Cincinnati and an upset road win at TCU. The Mountaineers are coming off their bye week ahead of this matchup.

Texas Tech shut out the Mountaineers 49-0 in West Virginia last November.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

West Virginia +17.5 (-115)

Texas Tech -17.5 (-105)

Moneyline

West Virginia: +600

Texas Tech: -900

Total

64.5 (Over -115/Under -105)

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Galaxy Stadium

How to Watch (TV): ESPN

West Virginia record: 5-3

Texas Tech record: 7-1

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Key Players to Watch

J’Koby Williams, Running back, Texas Tech Raiders

J’Koby Williams broke out for his best game of the season last week against Arizona. He ran the ball 14 times for 175 yards and a score, while catching his only target for 11 yards as well.

The junior running back has the fifth-best yards per carry in the country at 7.9, and ranks 18th with 794 rushing yards.

Williams ran the ball 15 times for 60 yards and a score in last year’s shutout win at West Virginia.

West Virginia vs. Texas Tech Prediction and Pick

I’m buying back into West Virginia in this spot, as I think this spread is just simply too long.

The Red Raiders have struggled at times to cover the spread, and asking them to cover 17.5 points in a conference game could be a tall task.

The Mountaineers have two road wins on the season as underdogs, and lost 45-42 to Iowa State in their other road contest. I’m not going to go crazy and say they get another outright win here, but I think they can keep this from becoming a total laugher.

Pick: West Virginia +17.5 (-115)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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