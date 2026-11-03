UCLA vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Week 10

The No. 5 ranked UCLA Bruins are looking to stay undefeated when they visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday afternoon.

Not only is UCLA a perfect 8-0 on the season, but the Bruins have covered the spread in all eight games as well.

Meanwhile, Minnesota has dropped two of its last three games, but both of those losses came on the road. In between the two road losses, the Golden Gophers upset Iowa as +7.5 home underdogs.

Minnesota beat UCLA 21-17 in the inaugural game between these two teams back in 2024.

Let’s take a look at the odds, players to watch and my prediction for this Week 10 matchup.

UCLA vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

UCLA -5.5 (-110)

Minnesota +5.5 (-110)

Moneyline

UCLA: -218

Minnesota: +180

Total

39.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

UCLA vs. Minnesota How to Watch

Date: Saturday, Nov. 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

UCLA record: 8-0

Minnesota record: 5-3

UCLA vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch

Ty Dieffenbach, Quarterback, UCLA Bruins

Ty Dieffenbach started his senior season as the backup quarterback, but has been thrust into the spotlight after Nico Iamaleava suffered a season-ending knee injury last month. Dieffenbach took over for Iamaleava in Oregon and completed 3 of 6 passes for 43 yards and a score in the 17-15 road victory.

He’s been able to manage the game in three wins since then, completing 59 of 100 passes for 683 yards with three touchdowns and one interception on the season. He did run for a score last week as well.

Dieffenbach will face a tough test this weekend in his first road start.

UCLA vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick

UCLA has gone UNDER the total in five of its eight games this season, and it’s no coincidence that the Bruins have gone UNDER in their last four games without their starting quarterback.

Minnesota has also trended to the under recently, hitting UNDER 40.5 in each of the last two games for the Golden Gophers.

I would take Minnesota as a home underdog as the side, but I like the UNDER even more.

Pick: UNDER 39.5 (-110)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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