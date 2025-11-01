Three Bold Predictions For Colorado Buffaloes' Must-Win Clash With Arizona
No fun rivalry names or storied histories, but animosity very much exists between the Colorado Buffaloes and Arizona Wildcats.
Colliding in every season since the Pac-12's formation in 2011, each program has had a whimsical past decade and a half. From that point, Arizona leads the series 9-5 while following the Buffs to the Big 12.
Coach Deion Sanders has brought a buzz Colorado hadn't felt in decades after a 1-11 2022 season. The Wildcats, who won just one game between 2020 and 2021, are back to intermittent relevance.
The sides are tied 1-1 since "Coach Prime" arrived in Boulder. Colorado lost the first matchup at home against a powerful Arizona bunch that went 10-3. But after coach Jedd Fisch departed for the Washington Huskies, the Buffaloes made light work of the Wildcats in Tucson last season.
Current Arizona coach Brent Brennan is looking for a bounce-back season, while Sanders is scrambling to repair a struggling squad without Heisman Trophy-winning wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter and quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
Nevertheless, both programs sit at one conference win in 2025. They're looking to restore order in Saturday's at what should be an electric Folsom Field. Here are some bold predictions:
Salter Runs For Season-High
Arizona's strength this season has been its defense, not letting up on quarterback Kaidon Salter after last Saturday's obliteration at the hands of Utah. The senior is once again facing calls for his starting spot, but as he proved against Iowa State, he can respond.
Look for the Wildcats to send heavy pressure Salter's way, but for Colorado's offensive scheme to work around it. Salter could snake out of danger and pursue an evening of dashes down the sideline or through the middle.
His seasons best was 86 yards against the Wyoming Cowboys, but look for Salter to eclipse that total and pop a run or two. But if he once again can't take the heat, his time in the Buffs' kitchen could come to a close.
McKinney Picks Two Passes
No quarterback is more familiar with Coach Prime-led Colorado than Arizona's Noah Fifita. He's faced the Buffaloes in all three matchups since Sanders arrived.
However, that could work to Fifita's disadvantage. Colorado's struggling defense knows his tendencies and will have a familiar week of scouting the senior signal caller.
Look for a veteran of the Buffaloes' secondary, such as cornerback DJ McKinney or safety Carter Stoutmire, to make plays. If they can force Fifita to throw, McKinney's ball-hawking tendencies could lead to a frugal evening of takeaways.
Miller Time Leads To Victory
Wide receiver Omarion Miller has had his fair share of moments this season, racking up 23 catches for 430 yards and four touchdowns. All of these marks either lead or are in close second on the Buffs, and on Saturday, he could be due for a game-changing moment.
Miller's excellence comes as no surprise to avid Colorado fans of the past several seasons, and with a tough bout ahead, they need him again. Expect a splash play or tight-window grab that significantly alters the outcome of what is likely to be a tight-knit tilt on home soil.