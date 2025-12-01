The Underrated Transfer Portal Need Deion Sanders' Buffaloes Can’t Overlook
The Colorado Buffaloes’ season ended on a disappointing note, and now the offseason is officially underway. Coach Deion Sanders has plenty to focus on, but nothing is more pressing than the transfer portal.
The program will lose several players to graduation and the NFL Draft, though there’s still roster flexibility. With only 10 hard commits so far—two of them four-star prospects—the roster is far from set.
Recently, Colorado saw three commits leave, including tight end Gavin Mueller and defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, both four-stars. With the recruiting class in this position, it’s clear Sanders will once again rely on the transfer portal to fill some key spots.
One area that makes sense to prioritize is quarterback depth, with five-star true freshman Julian Lewis as the backup. But an underrated need Sanders should also focus on is running back.
Colorado can’t afford another stagnant offense, and finding a reliable, every-down back would help stabilize the unit immediately. A proven portal option would not only ease Lewis’ transition but also give the Buffaloes the balanced attack they’ve been missing.
Why a Running Back in the Transfer Portal Is An Underrated Need For Deion Sanders
Sanders and his staff will need to take a hard look at their running back room this offseason. It’s a clear area of need—and maybe an underrated one, given the lack of star power.
Sophomore Micah Welch and junior Dallan Hayden bring upside, but neither has delivered the consistent production Colorado needs. Adding a proven every-down runner from the portal could immediately stabilize the offense and take pressure off Lewis.
Welch led the team with 384 rushing yards, but for a program looking to establish the run and relieve Lewis, steady production is critical. This is one of the more underrated targets in the portal, and it’s possible Sanders and his staff haven’t prioritized it yet.
Reuniting with Kansas State running back Dylan Edwards makes sense, or even targeting Michigan State’s Makhi Frazier. Finding explosiveness and consistency behind an improved offensive line will be essential next season.
Securing a proven ball-carrier could change Colorado’s offense from day one. It would ease Lewis's burden while giving the Buffaloes a more balanced attack. Addressing this underrated need might be the key to Sanders elevating the offense next season.
Decommitments Stunt Momentum for Colorado’s 2026 Recruiting Class
Losing a four-star recruit always stings, and for Colorado, Mueller and Ruffin were players who could have been key pieces in the program’s plans for the coming seasons. With their departures, the 2026 class now features just two four-star prospects in Preston Ashley and Rodney Colton Jr.
For a program already struggling to find consistency this season, losing potential difference-makers makes the climb even steeper. Even so, Colorado has never shied away from competing with college football’s biggest programs.
The Buffaloes have proven they can compete for top talent, even when the odds aren’t in their favor. With the offseason here, Sanders and his staff will have to stay busy in the transfer portal and on the recruiting trail to keep the roster moving in the right direction.
The next few months will be key for getting the roster back on track, and how Sanders navigates these moves could set the tone for the program for years to come.