How Colorado Buffaloes Can Bounce Back After Discouraging Defeat At Houston
Things need to get figured out quickly in Boulder if the Colorado Buffaloes want to avoid another embarrassing performance against the Wyoming Cowboys next weekend.
Colorado showed several concerning tendencies in Friday's 36-20 loss to the Houston Cougars and while everything likely won't get fixed in one week, the Buffs must show some improvements in their final nonconference game. Wyoming may hold a sneaky strong defense, but a multi-score win is needed regardless of who starts at quarterback for the Buffs.
Somebody Step Up At Quarterback
It doesn't matter who at this point. Either Ryan Staub, Kaidon Salter or freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis needs to take command of Colorado's starting quarterback role.
Considering Wyoming has one of the better defenses in the Group of Five, coach Deion Sanders may turn to the experienced Salter to start over the now-reeling Staub. If Salter struggles, Lewis may get another opportunity to gain some college experience.
"I have no idea right now," Sanders said of his quarterback situation, per BuffsTV. "Right now, I am not thinking about that. I am thinking about what transpired and how can we prevent what transpired from happening again? I am trying to self-analyze me first. What can I do better?"
Lean On Rising Stars Defensively
For as good as Wyoming appears defensively, its offense doesn't exactly strike fear. Therefore, "Coach Prime" and defensive coordinator Robert Livingston may be wise to give a few of their younger weapons a greater opportunity. Many of the Buffs' veteran defenders aren't getting it done, so why not lean on some underclassmen?
Defensive ends Alexander McPherson and London Merritt have both impressed as true freshmen and are more than deserving of significant playing time against Wyoming. Combined, the two rookies own five tackles, 0.5 sacks and three quarterback hurries through three games.
Again, things can't get much worse than what Colorado showed defensively at Houston.
"Guys are not making plays," Sanders said. "You are seeing what I see. You got a sack, you miss a sack. You got a play, you miss a play. You can't give up explosions because explosion plays lead to touchdowns, and we can't continue to miss tackles because those things lead to first downs. A first down leads to a touchdown. We got to do better, but we got to coach them up better."
Easier said than done, Colorado defenders must improve their tackling and take better routes to ball-carriers. The Buffs' defense has allowed far too many big plays due to missed tackles.
MORE: Three Concerning Takeaways From Colorado’s Tough Loss to Houston
MORE: Houston Coach Willie Fritz Addresses Missed Postgame Handshake With Deion Sanders
MORE: Deion Sanders Accepts Blame in Blunt Comments After Ugly Colorado Loss
Although he's no longer a young player with this being his third college season, South Florida transfer safety Tawfiq Byard is another defender who needs to see more action moving forward.
"Coach Prime" and the 1-2 Buffs will host the 2-1 Wyoming Cowboys on Saturday at 8:15 p.m. MT.