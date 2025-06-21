Colorado Buffaloes Coach Expecting Big Things From Revamped Tight End Room
They'll ultimately have to prove it on the field this fall, but the Colorado Buffaloes' tight end woes could be coming to an end soon.
Incoming transfer Zach Atkins and three-star freshmen Zayne DeSouza and Corbin Laisure bring new energy to the room while converted defensive lineman Sav'ell Smalls, Charlie Williams and Brady Kopetz are another year older and familiar with offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur's approach. Amid summer workouts, those six joined tight ends coach Brett Bartolone for a position group dinner on Friday, a sign of the room's growing chemistry.
Bartolone posted a picture of the dinner with the caption, "2025 is going to be the best yet! CU TEs ready to rock!!"
Tight ends were essentially utilized as an extra blocker last season, with Smalls leading the position group with nine catches for 68 yards and one touchdown. Morgan Pearson and Sam Hart, who is now in the transfer portal, also played in a combined 14 games.
Looking to improve the room with an experienced pass catcher, Bartolone and coach Deion Sanders picked up Atkins from the transfer portal in December. Atkins spent the past three seasons at Division II Northwest Missouri State, racking up 30 catches for 360 yards and four touchdowns. Expectations are high for Atkins as he looks to provide Colorado's offense with a new dimension.
"He had a chip on his shoulder," Bartolone said in the spring. "He's a DII guy, but he had all the tangibles and all the qualities and traits that we look for. He could run, he could catch, he had the length. He was really tough. On his tape, we saw him striking people. He wasn't afraid to put his facemask in people and use his hands. That's something we really look for at the tight end position, especially here."
Atkins' presence as an extra pass-catching outlet could be helpful for Kaidon Salter and Julian "JuJu" Lewis, who are competing for Colorado's starting quarterback job. Both are comfortable throwing outside the pocket and could benefit from having a big body available at the end of their progressions.
MORE: Ex-Colorado Buffaloes Defensive Coordinator Lands New Job In SEC
MORE: Michael Irvin Confident Deion Sanders Will Bounce Back From Health Issues
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 101 MPH Speeding Ticket A 'Learning Experience' For Cleveland Rookie?
While Pearson, Smalls, Kopetz, Williams and both incoming freshmen must prove capable in the receiving game, their blocking abilities could help Colorado put together a better rushing attack. Coaches made clear throughout the spring that the Buffs need to run the ball better next season, and a competent tight end who can block in space may help.
"If we got two (tight ends) that can do it, the defense has to play us honest," Bartolone said. "If they know there is a tight end on the field that can run and can block, now the defense has to be more vanilla, and they have to decide if they are going to play the run. Or we now may have a vertical threat now in the pass game."