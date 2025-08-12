Colorado Buffaloes Coach Shares Massive Special Teams Update: New Returners?
BOULDER — A couple of new faces are expected to help in the Colorado Buffaloes' return game this upcoming season.
Following Colorado's fall camp practice on Tuesday, special teams coach Michael Pollock shared that wide receiver Quentin Gibson and running back DeKalon Taylor are both in the mix to return punts and kickoffs. Gibson is a true freshman from Texas and Taylor transferred from Incarnate Word to Colorado in April.
Additionally, Pollock holds confidence in seasoned Buffs Dre'lon Miller and Isaiah Hardge to continue helping in the return game.
Michael Pollock Shares Latest On Colorado's Return Game
"From a return standpoint, we've got little Q (Gibson) coming after that, and also we got DT (Taylor) that's going to be one of the guys that's going to feature in the punt game and the return game," Pollock said. "Both of those guys will be featured in punt return and kick return."
Taylor returned 18 punts for 286 yards and one touchdown at Incarnate Word last season. The year prior, he returned 21 punts for 207 yards and had 19 kickoff returns for 375 yards.
Regarding Miller and Hardge, the latter turned heads late season season on a 43-yard kickoff return against the Kansas Jayhawks.
"We got Drelon Miller that has some experience last year that we're looking for in the kickoff return area," Pollock said. "And then we got Isaiah Hardge, so we feel really good. We got three or four guys that we've got confidence in."
Caution With Quentin Gibson
Pollock added that while Gibson holds great potential, he may be protected early in the season as he gains confidence at the college level.
"We're going to have to kind of pace the freshman and not put him in a bad situation early," Pollock said.
Ultimately, coach Deion Sanders will make the final call regarding Gibson's early opportunities in the punt return game.
"He's battling, but early on, that'll be a 'Coach Prime' call when he gets his first shot," Pollock said. "I'm gonna leave that up to coach because, like I said, he is a freshman and punts are a little different. He may get an opportunity kickoff return-wise a little faster, but he's showing us that he can do the job. But it's a lot different when you're out there practicing (than when) you got 65,000 (fans) and a national TV audience... We don't want to put him in a situation that's gonna hurt his confidence."
Most Likely Scenario
Based on what Pollock revealed Tuesday, the Buffs will likely give Taylor and possibly Hardge most of the punt return opportunities early in the season while Gibson continues to develop. On kickoffs, Taylor, Hardge, Gibson and Miller are all candidates to take the ball out of the end zone.