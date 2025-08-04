Buffs Beat

What To Expect From New Colorado Buffaloes Speedster DeKalon Taylor

New Colorado Buffaloes running back DeKalon Taylor, a transfer from Incarnate Word, shared a great quote on the speed he brings to coach Deion Sanders' offense. Taylor is navigating his first fall camp in Boulder ahead of Colorado football's 2025 season.

Jack Carlough

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
BOULDER — The self-declared fastest player on the team, running back DeKalon Taylor prides himself on the elite speed he brings to the Colorado Buffaloes' offense.

Listed at 5-foot-9 and 165 pounds, Taylor averaged six yards per carry at Incarnate Word last season and is now thriving amid his first fall camp at the Power Four level. The senior has so far enjoyed a smooth transition to his new school and should help Colorado achieve its goal of running the ball more successfully in 2025.

Taylor also holds the confidence necessary to thrive at college football's highest level. While speaking to the media following practice on Monday, he shared a great quote when asked to describe his game: "If you blink, you might miss it."

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; San Diego Chargers former running back Marshall Faulk arrives during the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Taylor, who's now learning from new Colorado running backs coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk, added that he also takes pride in his versatility and team-first mindset. Before dedicating himself to running back, Taylor began his college career as a slot receiver.

"Overall, I feel like what I bring to this offense is my speed and my versatility," Taylor said. "Overall, just a great teammate. I'm always wanting the next guy to win, even if it's not me. If my teammates are winning, we're all winning."

After rushing for 909 yards and nine touchdowns with the Cardinals last year, Taylor entered the transfer portal and eventually committed to Colorado in late April. About one month later, coach Deion Sanders added another running back transfer in former Coastal Carolina standout Simeon Price.

Faulk has so far been impressed by his two incoming transfers and the "professionalism" they bring to his position group.

"When you bring guys in and they've been around and they're a little bit older, they understand and appreciate exactly what you have here," Faulk said. "The one thing you can control every play is your effort. What they've done is they've brought that. They've brought a level of accountability into the room, and they're coachable. A lot of football players are teachable, but the really good ones are coachable."

Jul 9, 2025; Frisco, TX, USA; Colorado head coach Deion Sanders speaks with the media during 2025 Big 12 Football Media Days at The Star. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

Taylor may remind some of former Colorado running back Dylan Edwards, who thrived with the Buffs in 2023 before transferring to Kansas State. Similar to Edwards, Taylor holds the ability to make things happen regardless of how the ball finds his hands.

"From coach Faulk, I've learned to look at the offense from a greater scheme, to really understand why we do what we do to make the offense better," Taylor said. "I've learned how to not only be a running back, but be a pass-catcher. And not only be a pass-catcher, but actually helping the pass-protection. It's a big thing of learning everything and being in the moment."

