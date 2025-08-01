Buffs Beat

Drelon Miller Reveals Three Colorado Buffaloes Newcomers Taking Command In Fall Camp

Through four fall camp practices, Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller has been impressed by wide receivers Hykeem Williams and Sincere Brown and running back DeKalon Taylor. All three joined the Buffs via the transfer portal this offseason.

Jack Carlough

Sep 14, 2024; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) before a game against the Memphis Tigers at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images
BOULDER — One of the few returning players expected to land a starting role this upcoming season, wide receiver Drelon Miller has so far been impressed by the Colorado Buffaloes' newest offensive weapons.

Miller spoke to the media following Colorado's fourth fall camp practice on Friday and was asked to highlight a possibly overlooked teammate who has stood out thus far. Instead of naming just one, the sophomore mentioned three incoming transfers making noise early in fall camp. Two were fellow wide receivers, and one rushed for over 900 yards at Incarnate Word last season.

Take a closer look at three new Buffs who've made a strong first impression on Miller:

Nov 16, 2024; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Drelon Miller (6) carries for a touchdown in the second half against the Utah Utes at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Running Back DeKalon Taylor

DeKalon Taylor transferred to the Buffs in April after rushing for 909 yards and nine touchdowns at Incarnate Word last year. Now entering his fourth college season, Taylor should have every opportunity to make an impact this fall with Dallan Hayden, Micah Welch and Coastal Carolina transfer Simeon Price being the only other running backs on scholarship following Charlie Offerdahl's retirement.

“I chose Colorado just for the fan base, as well as the coaching staff and what they have to offer, all the vets on the staff,” Taylor told BuffZone's Brian Howell in June. “They’ve been in the position that I’m trying to get to, and that’s the NFL, so why not go to the best?”

Wide Receiver Hykeem Williams

Oct 14, 2023; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Florida State Seminoles wide receiver Hykeem Williams (8) scores a touchdown as wide receiver Ja'Khi Douglas (0) celebrates during the second half against the Syracuse Orange at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images / Melina Myers-Imagn Images

A former five-star prospect, Hykeem Williams showed only bursts of his sky-high potential in two seasons at Florida State, tallying 21 catches for 267 yards and two touchdowns. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound junior committed to the Buffs in April and has seemingly stood out through Colorado's first few preseason practices.

It'll be interesting to see how offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur utilizes Williams' proven athleticism on the outside.

Wide Receiver Sincere Brown

After enjoying a 1,000-yard season at Campbell last fall, Sincere Brown entered the transfer portal in March and quickly received ample interest from Power Four schools, including North Carolina, Utah, Texas A&M and Michigan. The lanky 6-foot-5, 190-pound graduate student ultimately committed to the Buffs in April, giving coach Deion Sanders another valuable weapon in the passing game.

"They've come in and learning the playbook as fast as they have, I feel like they're on the right track," Miller said of Taylor, Williams and Brown. "They're gonna be a big help for the offense."

Whether it's incoming freshman Julian "JuJu" Lewis or Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter starting at quarterback come Week 1, all signs point to Brown, Williams and Taylor making an instant impact on offense. Miller is also entering his sophomore season with high expectations after totaling 277 receiving yards and three touchdowns as a true freshman last fall.

