Deion Sanders On Flip Alert As Prized Commit Takes Recruiting Visit To SEC Team

Class of 2026 defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin, a four-star recruit from Alabama, has been committed to coach Deion Sanders' Colorado Buffaloes for over one month but now plans on taking an official visit with the SEC's Missouri Tigers this weekend.

Jack Carlough

Sep 12, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders looks on from the sideline during the first half against the Houston Cougars at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Class of 2026 Colorado Buffaloes commit Emanuel Ruffin announced Wednesday that he'll take an official visit with the Missouri Tigers this weekend, signaling that his recruitment has yet to firmly close.

A four-star defensive lineman from Bessemer, Alabama, Ruffin visited Boulder for CU's Sept. 20 game against the Wyoming Cowboys and committed to the Buffs just three days later. The 6-foot-4, 290-pound Ruffin is one of 13 class of 2026 prospects currently committed to coach Deion Sanders' program.

According to the 247Sports composite rankings, Ruffin is the No. 25 defensive lineman in his class and the No. 193 prospect nationally. His 92 rating is tops among Colorado's 13 commits.

Missouri Tigers Making Push For Emanuel Ruffin

Sep 20, 2025; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz gestures on field against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

No. 14 Missouri offered Ruffin on Aug. 1 and is now set to host the four-star prospect for its massive Saturday game against the No. 8 Alabama Crimson Tide, which has also expressed interest. Still, it'll likely take a strong push for the Tigers to flip Ruffin only weeks after giving his pledge to "Coach Prime."

Led by coach Eliah Drinkwitz and quarterback Beau Pribula, Missouri is 5-0 on the young season and is potentially becoming a dark horse contender for the SEC crown. Drinkwitz's 2026 recruiting class features 14 commits, including two defensive linemen.

Ruffin is also navigating a strong start to his senior season at Bessemer High School, totaling 34 tackles, including two for a loss, and one sack in six games played. The past two seasons combined, Ruffin recorded 103 total tackles.

A good athlete for his size, the Alabama native typically relies more on his natural athleticism more so than his stout frame and play strength to penetrate opposing backfields. In addition, the position versatile defensive lineman exhibits good first step quickness and explosiveness off the line of scrimmage while showing the ability to bend and redirect extremely well at a near 300 pounds.

247Sports analyst Cooper Petagna

Colorado Buffaloes Class of 2026 Commits

Oct 4, 2025; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders on the sidelines during the first half against the TCU Horned Frogs at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images / Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images

As of Thursday, "Coach Prime" owns 13 class of 2026 commitments, including two defensive linemen in Ruffin and three-star Domata Peko Jr. The class ranks 14th in the Big 12 Conference and No. 69 nationally, per 247Sports.

  • Four-star safety Preston Ashley (Brandon, Mississippi)
  • Three-star tight end Gavin Mueller (South Elgin, Illinois)
  • Three-star linebacker Colby Johnson (Sammamish, Washington)
  • Three-star EDGE Domata Peko Jr. (Ventura, California)
  • Three-star cornerback Maurice Williams (New Orleans, Louisiana)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Xavier Payne (Miami, Florida)
  • Three-star linebacker Carson Crawford (Carthage, Texas)
  • Three-star safety D'Montae Tims (Seffner, Florida)
  • Four-star linebacker Rodney Colton Jr. (Newnan, Georgia)
  • Three-star offensive lineman Ben Gula (Fort Lauderdale, Florida)
  • Three-star offensive tackle Josiah Manu (Loveland, Colorado)
  • Four-star defensive lineman Emanuel Ruffin (Bessemer, Alabama)
  • Three-star wide receiver Christian Ward (Bradenton, Florida, via Carrollton, Georgia)

Ruffin and Ward represent Colorado's most recent commits, as both joined the picture last month.

