Buffs Beat

Colorado Buffaloes Debut New Uniform Combination Vs. Utah

The Colorado Buffaloes debuted a new uniform vs. the Utah Utes on Saturday night. Colorado wore gold tops with black helmets/pants. That did not help the Buffaloes in the first half, as they went into halftime down 43-0.

Cory Pappas

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders speaks with Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Isaiah Hardge (17) before the game against the Utah Utes at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images
The Colorado Buffaloes are taking on the Utah Utes at Rice Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City. Colorado is wearing a new uniform combo, with gold jerseys, black helmets, black pants and white socks. 

Colorado Uniforms vs. Utah

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter (3) prepares to throw against the Utah Utes during the first quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

The Colorado Buffaloes are debuting their gold jerseys with black pants/helmets. It has been a tough start to the night for coach Deion Sanders and his Buffaloes. Utah came out of the gates on fire with a 63-yard Byrd Ficklin touchdown run. Ficklin started the night at quarterback for the Utes with the injury status of starting quarterback Devon Dampier. 

It has been all Utah since and they are not looking back. Heading into the half, the Utes had a lead of 43-0. The total yards has been staggering. At one point, Utah had 398 total yards compared to Colorado’s -18. 

Colorado quarterback Kaidon Salter finished his night with 37 passing yards and one interception.

Buffaloes Falling to 3-5

Oct 25, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Byrd Ficklin (15) runs against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker Martavius French (37) during the second quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

It was about as bad a first half as possible for “Coach Prime” and his team. Not only did Utah have nearly 400 yards of total offense, but they also rushed for 260 yards and three touchdowns. It is one of the low points of the Deion Sanders era.

If Colorado eventually falls in this game, they will drop to 3-5 overall this season with a 1-4 mark in Big 12 Conference play. This is a major step back from where the Buffaloes were last season. In 2024, Colorado went 9-3 in the regular season and earned a berth in the Alamo Bowl. This was following a 2023 season in which they went 4-8 in Sanders' first season at the helm in Boulder.

Colorado has had a tough time replacing their two best players from 2023 and 2024: quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter. Sanders and Hunter were both selected in the 2025 NFL Draft and their absence has been easily noticed.

Oct 11, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during the first quarter against the Iowa State Cyclones at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders was named the 2024 Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year, throwing for 4,134 yards and 37 touchdowns. He also has the all-time FBS record for pass completion percentage at 71.8. Sanders was selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Cleveland Browns.

Hunter, on the other hand, won the 2024 Heisman trophy for his incredible two-way play on both offense and defense.

The Buffaloes landed Liberty Flames quarterback Kaidon Salter in the transfer portal in the offseason. While he has shown flashes, there just hasn't been the same amount of consistency at the quarterback position that they had last season.

Salter has given Colorado a dual-threat quarterback, but the passing attack has not been a strength and has held back the offense. The Buffaloes have tried backup Ryan Staub at times this season, but the results haven't always been better. Time is running out on Colorado to make a bowl game.

CORY PAPPAS

Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.

