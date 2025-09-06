Colorado Buffaloes Quarterback Ryan Staub Turns Heads in Win Over Delaware
Colorado Buffaloes quarterbacks Kaidon Salter, Julian Lewis, and Ryan Staub all led multiple drives on Saturday in the 31-7 win over Delaware. While the win is obviously welcomed, Colorado coach Deion Sanders might have more questions than answers regarding the Buffaloes quarterback room.
Colorado Buffaloes Quarterbacks Shine
Staub led all quarterbacks with 157 passing yards and two touchdowns, making him Colorado's MVP in the win.
While Staub certainly created some momentum for the Buffaloes, Salter is making the starting quarterback decision tough for "Coach Prime." Against Delaware, Salter showed off his dual-threat abilities, rushing for a nine-yard touchdown and extending multiple plays with his legs.
Salter had an accurate day, completing 81 percent of his passes for 102 yards. Still, it was Staub who stole the show in Folsom Field on Saturday.
The debut of freshman quarterback Julian "JuJu" Lewis finally arrived, but his reps were rather limited as the Buffaloes appear to be protecting the young signal-caller as he develops and adjusts to the college game.
What Deion Sanders Said
After the game, Sanders brought Staub into his postgame interview with Fox Sports' Alexa Landestoy. "Coach Prime" was asked what he saw from Staub in the win over Delaware:
“I saw what I’ve been seeing in practice for the last few years. This is who he is, it’s who he’s always been. He just needed opportunity. That’s all he needed," said Sanders.
Lanestoy also asked Sanders how he will manage Colorado's crowded quarterback room with Staub, Salter, and Lewis all competing for valuable reps. Meanwhile, the Buffaloes' main goal remains focused on competing for a Big 12 title.
"I got a plan," Sanders said. "Like I had a plan coming into this game, I have plan. I don’t know if I’m going to disclose it until we get to our destination, but I saw what everybody else saw today. Martin Luther Staub, that’s what he said. He had a dream, right?"
At his press conference after the win, Sanders continued to praise Staub:
"Those type of guys who didn't really get opportunities or what they should, those have always been my guys. When I played college football, when I played in the pros, and even in life now. That means a lot to me, man, to see that kid stick around and get an opportunity when he could've easily dipped. Easily," said Sanders.
Sanders made no official declaration, but it certainly feels like he is close to naming Staub the team's official starter before Colorado's week 3 matchup with Houston.
"Coach Prime" and the Buffaloes will hit the road for the first time in 2025 as they take on the Houston Cougars on Friday, Sept. 12 at 5:30 p.m. MT.