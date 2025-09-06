Quarterback Julian Lewis Makes History But Underwhelms In First Colorado Buffaloes Drives
BOULDER — The Colorado Buffaloes have welcomed quarterback Julian Lewis to the big time.
As coach Deion Sanders searches for a successor to Shedeur Sanders under center, the 17-year-old Lewis made his collegiate debut against the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Saturday, Sept 6.
Lewis entered for two drives but did not lead the offense to any points. However, he made history as the third-youngest Buff to debut in the past 20 years.
Julian Lewis Shows Youth In Debut Drives
The Buffs lead 17-7 at the half against Delaware after a whimsical first half in terms of personnel. Lewis finished his drives with two completions on four attempts for eight yards. He also ran for a short gain and took one sack.
After Buffaloes quarterback Kaidon Salter led Colorado to a 10-0 lead, completing 12 of 15 throws for 80 yards and scoring a rushing touchdown, Lewis entered. The first play of his opening drive was an explosive gain of 24 yards on the ground from running back Simeon Price.
Offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur dialed up a screen to wide receiver Quentin Gibson for Lewis's first throw, one that was completed but sniffed out for a loss of three yards.
MORE: Three Things To Know About Colorado Freshman Quarterback Julian 'JuJu' Lewis
MORE: How To Watch Colorado Buffaloes vs. Delaware: Preview, Odds, Surprising Favorites?
MORE: Randy Moss’ Bold Take After Visiting Deion Sanders, Colorado Buffaloes Program
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals Advice He Gave to Travis Hunter After Becoming Father
MORE: Deion Sanders Joins List of Highest-Paid Coaches Facing Scrutiny After Colorado Defeat
Lewis then made the most impressive throw of his day thus far, an accurate completion to Gibson on an out route that gained 11 yards.
After three stuffed runs and another screen gone awry, the pocket collapsed on Lewis, and the freshman took a difficult sack in possible field goal range.
Lewis's Second Time Around Stalls
The Buffs forced a quick punt, but Lewis and his offense couldn't capitalize on the stop. On second down, he just missed fellow freshman wide receiver Quanell Farrakhan Jr. on a slant route. It was a catchable ball, but Farrakhan could not reel it in.
He then showed some elusiveness, escaping a would-be sack and attempting to scramble for a first down. However, Lewis was stopped well short, and his first half of action was done.
Surprising Quarterback Pads Colorado's Lead
After a touchdown drive by Delaware that caused tension throughout Folsom Field, a stunning move to third-string quarterback Ryan Staub was made by "Coach Prime" late in the first half.
The longtime backup of Shedeur Sanders was nearly picked off on his first two attempts, but completed a 31-yard strike to wide receiver Joseph Williams, the longest forward pass of Colorado's season thus far. He followed it up by finding running back DeKalon Taylor wide open underneath for a massive 21-yard touchdown.
As the Buffs begin the second half, they may have a three-headed quarterback competition on their hands.