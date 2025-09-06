How No Rookie Reps Could Shape Colorado Star Shedeur Sanders’ NFL Future
Former Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders is the third-string quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in his rookie season, and fans might have to wait a while before seeing Sanders in game action anytime soon.
The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported that Sanders is not expected to play in his rookie season with Cleveland.
"Don't plan on seeing the fifth-round rookie on the field this season unless things get really weird. Cleveland believes in Joe Flacco's experience and Dillon Gabriel's development as the backup," said Russini.
Pros and Cons for Sanders' NFL Career
Pros
As Russini mentioned, Sanders is behind Flacco and Gabriel on the depth chart, but the Browns clearly believe in the potential of the former Colorado star. Cleveland general manager Andrew Berry and the Browns selected Sanders in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft after taking Gabriel two rounds earlier in the third.
"It was GM Andrew Berry's call, rooted in his belief that Cleveland's coaching staff could bring out the best in Sanders and help him grow into an NFL quarterback," Russini said. "It will be a process, and the Browns want to keep developing him."
Sitting out his rookie season might be the best thing for Sanders. Instead of being an early pick in the first round of the NFL Draft, Sanders can afford to take some time to develop. It might not be the most common move, but some of the best quarterbacks in NFL history did not begin their pro careers as the starter: Tom Brady, Patrick Mahomes, Michael Vick, Aaron Rodgers, Drew Brees.
Will Sanders play his way into the conversation with the great quarterbacks of the NFL? Barring any unforeseen circumstances, Sanders will have the entire 2025 season to work on his own craft while also having a front-row seat to Flacco operating the Browns offense on a weekly basis.
Cons
Sanders is on a four-year rookie contract, and the first year will be spent in a backup role. There's no guarantee that Sanders plays in 2026 with Gabriel also on the roster. Additionally, Cleveland holds two first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Would Berry and the Browns add another quarterback next offseason?
Sanders has a chance to develop, but he will have few chances to prove himself. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski has not had stability at the quarterback position while in Cleveland, and the questions will continue throughout the season, especially if the Browns offense struggles.
Even if he doesn't see the field at all, the hype for Sanders will only continue to grow. After a strong showing in the preseason, fans were clamoring for the Colorado quarterback to move up Cleveland's depth chart.
While Sanders remains behind Gabriel, the Browns traded quarterback Kenny Pickett to the Las Vegas Raiders. As a result, Sanders became the third-string quarterback in Cleveland after Pickett, the presumed backup, was traded.