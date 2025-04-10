Colorado Buffaloes Incoming Transfer Cornerback Makari Vickers Recovering From Heart Surgery
After undergoing heart surgery last month, new Colorado Buffaloes defensive back Makari Vickers is expected to return in time for the 2025 college football season.
Colorado cornerbacks coach Kevin Mathis spoke to the media on Thursday and said Vickers will miss the rest of spring football but is expected to be healthy in time for fall camp. Vickers spent his first two college seasons at Oklahoma before transferring to Colorado in December.
"It's going to be a while," Mathis said of Vickers' recovery. "He just had a surgery, so he's going to be out into fall camp. But I'm excited. He brings a lot of versatility to us."
Vickers, a former four-star prospect from Tallahassee, Florida, appeared in 12 games over his two years with the Sooners. As a freshman in 2023, he recorded eight tackles and one pass breakup but missed four games due to injury. Vickers saw time in four games last season and made one tackle.
"He's a guy that, coming out of high school, was a great player," Mathis said. "I think he got caught up with some injuries down in Oklahoma, but he's a good player."
Although Vickers' young college career has been filled with adversity and injuries, Mathis believes he has the tools to become an important piece in Colorado's secondary. Vickers' ability to play multiple positions is arguably his most intriguing trait.
"He brings a lot of versatility to our secondary," Mathis said. "He can play on the outside as a corner, he can go back and play safety, and we also got him playing some nickel. I'm excited to see him on the grass."
During his senior season at Robert F. Munroe Day School, Vickers recorded 63 total tackles, eight pass breakups and an interception. He also had 21 catches for 426 yards and two touchdowns on offense.
Despite losing cornerback Travis Hunter and safeties Shilo Sanders and Cam'Ron Silmon-Craig to the NFL, Colorado coach Deion Sanders seemingly has enough depth in his secondary to manage if Vickers isn't ready for the start of next season. Those expected to lead in the secondary include cornerback DJ McKinney, nickelback Preston Hodge and safeties Ben Finneseth and Carter Stoutmire.
"I'm seeing them competing," Mathis said. "In the defensive back room, we want guys that compete, not just one play, but competing every play. Even when you get beat, those guys come back up there the next play and still compete. The confidence level is key when you're playing on the outside. They keep building that confidence and working on the new techniques and new skills. I'm really impressed with how they working each and every day."
As Vickers continues his recovery from heart surgery, Colorado will hold its Black and Gold Day spring football game on April 19.