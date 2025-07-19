Colorado Buffaloes' Defensive Line To Repeat as Big 12's Best Unit?
Losing BJ Green II to the NFL and Taje McCoy to the transfer portal certainly stung, but the Colorado Buffaloes have ample talent on the defensive line to lead the Big 12 Conference in sacks again this upcoming season.
After recording only 27 in 2023, the Buffs exploded for a Big 12-leading 39 sacks last season with Green (7.5), Arden Walker (4.5), McCoy (4.0) and Keaten Wade (4.0) leading the charge. Pass rush coordinator and Pro Football Hall of Famer Warren Sapp played a big role in Colorado's success getting after the quarterback, and all signs point to the Buffs being strong in that department once more in 2025.
Walker and Wade are arguably the two most notable returners on the defensive line, but Samuel Okunlola and Amari McNeill are also back and ready to take a step forward this fall. Okunlola, a former Pitt transfer, had three sacks last year while McNeill recorded 3.5 in his second season with the Buffs.
In a recent video posted on X, DNVR Buffs reporter Jake Schwanitz made the case for Colorado to repeat as the Big 12's leading sack-getters.
"Colorado returns four of their top six most productive defensive linemen from last year," Schwanitz said. "Not only Arden Walker, Sam Okunlola, Keaten Wade and Amari McNeill, but some big ticket transfers and blue-chip recruits. Arden Walker projects to be one of the most impactful edge rushers in the Big 12 this year, and he's seen an increase in each major statistic the last three years. Sam Okunlola has already received great draft buzz because of his ability to bend and get around tackles no matter what their size."
Schwanitz then acknowledged former Alabama Crimson Tide defensive tackle Jehiem Oatis as Colorado's "prized" transfer portal pickup this offseason. The 6-foot-5, 325-pound junior spent his first three college seasons at Alabama, recording 52 total tackles, three TFLs and 1.5 sacks in 29 games played.
Alongside Oatis, incoming freshmen London Merritt and Alex McPherson have high sack potential entering their first season with the Buffs.
"Both proved at the high school level (IMG Academy) that they could be instant impact players in college football," Schwanitz said of Merritt and McPherson.
Finally, Schwanitz gave praise to Sapp and new defensive line coach Domata Peko. Both enjoyed great success at the NFL level and are now transferring their knowledge to Colorado's promising defensive line room.
"This year, they got Domata Peko, a 15-year NFL vet who will help coach the defensive line alongside Warren Sapp," Schwanitz said. "With coach Peko and coach Sapp, Colorado's defensive line will be a nightmare for Big 12 offenses."
Colorado's defensive line will get its first opportunity to rack up sacks when the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets and quarterback Haynes King come to Boulder on Aug. 29.