TCU In Danger Of Losing Running Back Commit To Colorado Buffaloes, Deion Sanders?
To reach national prominence under coach Deion Sanders, the Colorado Buffaloes still desperately need reliability on the ground. Is running back recruit Amante Martin the missing link?
The Buffs dished out an offer for Martin on Tuesday, just 11 days after the three-star 2026 prospect from Memorial High School in Port Arthur, Texas, committed to the TCU Horned Frogs.
An attempt by "Coach Prime" to pry him away from a Big 12 rival is in full swing, and Martin is no exception. Colorado has offered 17 running backs in the 2026 class thus far, but only three of them are uncommitted.
247Sports ranks Martin No. 28 among running backs in his class and No. 65 among Texas-born recruits. He's been highly coveted, electing TCU from a list of finalists that included the Kentucky Wildcats, Kansas Jayhawks, Houston Cougars, and Tulsa Golden Hurricane.
Colorado is now the 19th team to offer Martin, eighth from the Big 12. The Oklahoma State Cowboys, Texas Tech Red Raiders, Kansas State Wildcats and UCF Knights all also have their hats in the ring. Martin also boasts offers from the Missouri Tigers, SMU Mustangs and California Golden Bears.
Listed at 5-11.5 and 185 pounds, Martin has a multi-sport background in track and field. He's been a strong relay racer for Memorial and was the lead back of an 8-4 football team as a junior in 2024.
Martin's brother, Kam Martin, had a solid college career playing running back with the Auburn Tigers and is now an assistant coach with Tulsa.
MORE: Deion Sanders Reveals NFL Training Camp Visit Plans For Sons Shedeur And Shilo
MORE: Cleveland Browns Insider Reveals Shedeur Sanders' Depth Chart Status
MORE: Oklahoma Sooners 4-Star Receiver Commit Flipping To Colorado Buffaloes?
MORE: Shedeur Sanders 'Impossible' Trade Proposal: Reunion With Former Teammate?
The Buffs have hit their stride on the recruiting trail as of late, securing five commitments since the start of July. However, only one 2026 pledge is at an offensive skill position: three-star tight end Gavin Mueller.
Colorado still ranks dead-last among Big 12 2026 recruiting classes and No. 80 nationally, but that's never been Sanders's strong suit or priority. Top-shelf prospects like Jordan Seaton and Julian Lewis, paired with roster architecture through the transfer portal, have been Coach Prime's strategies in building a winner in Boulder.
On the running back front, Sanders brought in Pro Football Hall of Famer Marshall Faulk to coach the position group. It's Faulk's first coaching opportunity since closing the book on an all-time great and revolutionary running back career, and now he hopes to instill the same influence on collegiate backs.
The room is currently a bit thin, with powerful former Ohio State Buckeye Dallan Hayden, explosive sophomore Micah Welch and speedy Incarnate Word Cardinals Dekalon Taylor likely to get the initial lion's share of carries. Charlie Offerdahl and spring transfer Simeon Price could also see involvement.
These backs all bring unique talent but are mostly unproven. Still, they could see significantly more involvement due to the recent departures of quarterback Shedeur Sanders and most of his loaded wide receiver core, including Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, to the NFL.
A word likely to be heard ad nauseam in Colorado's future is balance. The Buffaloes must not abandon any dimension of their offense if they want to remain competitive in the Big 12 and especially for the College Football Playoff.