Two Injured Colorado Buffaloes Trending Well For Kansas State Game
A pair of Colorado Buffaloes defensive linemen are trending in the right direction to play in Saturday's regular season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats.
On Thursday's player availability report, defensive tackle Amari McNeill and defensive end Keaten Wade were both upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Wade played last weekend against Arizona State and McNeill has been out about one month due to an undisclosed injury.
Also of note, wide receiver Omarion Miller was upgraded from questionable to probable, and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton remained questionable. Colorado had 12 players listed on its injury report, with safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas being the only two ruled as out.
Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report At Kansas State
Wade, McNeill and Miller all took positive steps in Colorado's Thursday injury report. Their statuses will be updated on Friday evening and then again 90 minutes before Saturday's 10 a.m. MT kickoff in Manhattan.
OUT
- Safety Carter Stoutmire
- Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas
DOUBTFUL
- Safety Ben Finneseth
QUESTIONABLE
- Safety Tawfiq Byard
- Wide receiver Joseph Williams
- Defensive end Keaten Wade
- Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
- Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
- Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
- Defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain
PROBABLE
- Wide receiver Omarion Miller
- Cornerback Ivan Yates
Colorado would certainly benefit from getting Byard, Williams, Johnson and Davis-Swain healthy heading into Kansas State. Byard and Williams both suffered injuries against Arizona State; only the latter returned to action.
Latest Kansas State Injury Report vs. Colorado
Kansas State featured only five players on its Thursday injury report, although four were listed as out.
OUT
- Cornerback Jayden Rowe
- Safety Colby McCalister
- Wide receiver Bryce Noernberg
- Kicker Leyton Simmering
QUESTIONABLE
- Tight end Garrett Oakley
Oakley's status is worth monitoring, as the junior tight end has caught 38 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns this season. He played in last week's game against Utah, finishing with 33 receiving yards and one score.
MORE: Darren Woodson Doesn't Hold Back On Former Cowboys Teammate Deion Sanders
MORE: What Maxx Crosby's Comments Reveal About Shedeur Sanders' Reputation
MORE: Advanced Analytics Predict The Winner Of Colorado vs. Kansas State
WANT COLORADO BUFFALOES NEWS SENT STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX IN THE MORNING? SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER HERE.
Deion Sanders' Thoughts On Kansas State
Earlier this week, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Kansas State, which beat the Buffs in Boulder last season.
"The team is strong. They ran the heck out of the football last week," Sanders said. "They gave up some things defensively, but they were playing a really good team. These guys, they get after it. They take the understanding and the personality of their coach, and they compete, man. They really compete... A respectful team, a great group of guys, and they're trying to get after it. They definitely have a bowl riding on, and we're trying to play spoiler this week."
The Buffs are 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) entering their final game of the season. Kansas State stands 5-6 (4-4 Big 12), meaning the Wildcats can secure bowl eligibility with a win.