Two Injured Colorado Buffaloes Trending Well For Kansas State Game

Defensive linemen Keaten Wade and Amari McNeill have both been upgraded from doubtful to questionable on the Colorado Buffaloes' latest injury report for Saturday's season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats. Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton is also questionable.

Jack Carlough

Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive end Keaten Wade (27) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

A pair of Colorado Buffaloes defensive linemen are trending in the right direction to play in Saturday's regular season finale against the Kansas State Wildcats.

On Thursday's player availability report, defensive tackle Amari McNeill and defensive end Keaten Wade were both upgraded from doubtful to questionable. Wade played last weekend against Arizona State and McNeill has been out about one month due to an undisclosed injury.

Also of note, wide receiver Omarion Miller was upgraded from questionable to probable, and offensive tackle Jordan Seaton remained questionable. Colorado had 12 players listed on its injury report, with safety Carter Stoutmire and defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas being the only two ruled as out.

Colorado Buffaloes Injury Report At Kansas State

Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes defensive tackle Amari McNeill (88) during the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Wade, McNeill and Miller all took positive steps in Colorado's Thursday injury report. Their statuses will be updated on Friday evening and then again 90 minutes before Saturday's 10 a.m. MT kickoff in Manhattan.

OUT

  • Safety Carter Stoutmire
  • Defensive tackle Tawfiq Thomas

DOUBTFUL

  • Safety Ben Finneseth

QUESTIONABLE

  • Safety Tawfiq Byard
  • Wide receiver Joseph Williams
  • Defensive end Keaten Wade
  • Offensive lineman Larry Johnson III
  • Offensive lineman Jordan Seaton
  • Defensive tackle Amari McNeill
  • Defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain

PROBABLE

  • Wide receiver Omarion Miller
  • Cornerback Ivan Yates

Colorado would certainly benefit from getting Byard, Williams, Johnson and Davis-Swain healthy heading into Kansas State. Byard and Williams both suffered injuries against Arizona State; only the latter returned to action.

Latest Kansas State Injury Report vs. Colorado

Kansas State freshman safety Colby McCalister (20) catches a pass during warmups before Saturday's game against Southeast Missouri State inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium. / Evert Nelson/The Capital-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK

Kansas State featured only five players on its Thursday injury report, although four were listed as out.

OUT

  • Cornerback Jayden Rowe
  • Safety Colby McCalister
  • Wide receiver Bryce Noernberg
  • Kicker Leyton Simmering

QUESTIONABLE

  • Tight end Garrett Oakley

Oakley's status is worth monitoring, as the junior tight end has caught 38 passes for 389 yards and six touchdowns this season. He played in last week's game against Utah, finishing with 33 receiving yards and one score.

Deion Sanders' Thoughts On Kansas State

Nov 22, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Arizona State Sun Devils at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, Colorado coach Deion Sanders shared his thoughts on Kansas State, which beat the Buffs in Boulder last season.

"The team is strong. They ran the heck out of the football last week," Sanders said. "They gave up some things defensively, but they were playing a really good team. These guys, they get after it. They take the understanding and the personality of their coach, and they compete, man. They really compete... A respectful team, a great group of guys, and they're trying to get after it. They definitely have a bowl riding on, and we're trying to play spoiler this week."

The Buffs are 3-8 (1-7 Big 12) entering their final game of the season. Kansas State stands 5-6 (4-4 Big 12), meaning the Wildcats can secure bowl eligibility with a win.

Jack Carlough
JACK CARLOUGH

Jack Carlough is lead reporter for Colorado Buffaloes on SI. Jack graduated from the University of Colorado with a bachelor's degree in journalism and minors in business and sports media. Born and raised in the Boulder area, Jack began covering Colorado athletics in 2018 and was the head sports editor of the CU Independent during his college career. More recently, he spent over three years as the managing editor of the USA Today Sports Network's Colorado Buffaloes Wire, where he covered Colorado's hiring of head football coach Deion Sanders. Other publications Jack has written for include the Boulder Daily Camera, Left Hand Valley Courier and SB Nation’s Ralphie Report. In 2022, the Colorado Press Association awarded Jack second place in its annual Class 5 Best Sports Column Writing category.

